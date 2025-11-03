Mohamed Ould Khaled, Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Mauritania, has joined the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 Conference&Exhibition, scheduled for 8–10 December 2025 in Dakar, Senegal. During the event, Minister Ould Khaled is expected to showcase opportunities for investment across both domestic and export-oriented markets at a time when the country is advancing both hydrocarbon and renewable energy projects.

Minister Ould Khaled’s participation comes on the back of several project milestones reached in 2025, paving the way for future deals and collaborations. In May 2025, the country exported the first LNG cargo from the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project, marking the country’s emergence as an LNG exporter. Phase 1 of the ultra-deepwater development, straddling the Mauritania–Senegal maritime border, is designed to produce about 2.3 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG. The project is now turning towards its second phase, which will increase capacity to 5 mtpa.

GTA is expected to serve as a driver for domestic economic growth by providing a reliable source of energy to support power generation. The country is already implementing measures to expand its domestic electricity generation capacity using GTA gas. In August 2025, the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum launched a tender for a 230 MW gas-fired power plant, including associated gas pipeline and electrical infrastructure. In addition, two Independent Power Producer projects tied to GTA gas are expected to contribute a combined 550 MW to the national grid, supporting industrial expansion, mining growth and broader economic diversification.

GTA is also expected to serve as a launchpad for future LNG projects. The country is currently seeking partners to develop the BirAllah project, estimated to hold up to 80 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves. MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 represents a strategic platform for the country to engage potential investors to advance the project.

In the green hydrogen sector, Mauritania is advancing projects under efforts to position itself as a clean‑energy hub. In March 2025, renewable energy company CWP Global completed key geological, hydrogeological and seabed bathymetric studies to support infrastructure siting for the 30 GW AMAN Project. The project aims to produce up to 1.7 million tons of green hydrogen and 10 million tons of green ammonia annually, powered by solar and wind resources in Mauritania’s northern desert and coastal regions.

Meanwhile, the 10 GW Project Nour, developed by Chariot Green Hydrogen in partnership with TE H2 – a joint venture between oil major TotalEnergies and renewable energy company EREN Group - continues its feasibility phase, with a first phase expected to produce approximately 150,000 tons of green hydrogen annually by 2030. These initiatives reflect the government’s ambition to diversify Mauritania’s energy production and support large-scale industrial projects.

“Mauritania’s energy sector is entering a transformative era, with natural gas and green hydrogen developments creating opportunities for investment and collaboration. Recent project milestones are not only a testament to the viability for large-scale investments in the country but offer a strong foundation for future developments across the broader MSGBC region,” said Sandra Jeque, Project Director, Energy Capital&Power.