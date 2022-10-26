Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s (www.Marriott.com) award-winning travel programme and marketplace, is proud to announce its exclusive multi-year partnership to become the official accommodation partner of Orlando Pirates Football Club. The partnership will offer fans incredible opportunities to experience football in South Africa at a whole new level through unrivalled and exclusive access.

“The partnership with Orlando Pirates is an exciting opportunity for us to provide Marriott Bonvoy members and football enthusiasts with VIP access and money-can’t-buy experiences,” said Neal Jones, Chief Sales&Marketing Officer, EMEA, Marriott International. “Orlando Pirates is one of South Africa’s biggest sporting brands and together, we look forward to creating some unforgettable moments for Marriott Bonvoy members, inspired by the thrill and excitement Orlando Pirates games.”

Since their formation in 1937, Orlando Pirates have been a fixture in the history and heart of the South African sporting landscape. Brought to life through this partnership, Pirates fans can experience their team and community through unique and shared opportunities.

“We are very excited as a Club to be associated with such an iconic worldwide travel programme that is Marriott Bonvoy. Orlando Pirates is proud to become Marriott Bonvoy’s first sports Club partner on the African continent, and to be joining a list of renowned sports brands that are already associated with programme. We will strive to unlock some great experiences for the Orlando Pirates fans throughout this relationship,’’ said Joseph Bertrand, Brand and Sponsorship Manager, Orlando Pirates Football Club.

Marriott Bonvoy members and Orlando Pirates fans who follow the Buccaneers by attending their games across the country will be rewarded with access to exclusive hotel offers.

Through this partnership, Marriott Bonvoy members will have the opportunity to experience South African football like never before with rewards such as grandstand seats, VIP suite access and extraordinary content, as well as with money-can’t-buy experiences through Marriott Bonvoy Moments.

Ex Buccaneer striker and TV analyst, Phumudzo Manenzhe, has been named as the Official Ambassador of the partnership. With a successful football career including a stint at the Bucs, Manenzhe will provide Marriott Bonvoy members with unique insights into the inner workings of the team and offer valuable strategic opinions on upcoming fixtures both online through a series of filmed opinion pieces, and face-to-face at member exclusive events.

About Marriott Bonvoy®:

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enrol for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here (https://bit.ly/3D793YF). Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook (https://bit.ly/3mA4VI6), Twitter (https://bit.ly/3zhUf8d), Instagram (https://bit.ly/3W7sXLR) and TikTok (https://bit.ly/3f5vZ2k).

About Orlando Pirates F.C:

Flash a badge with the skull and crossbones at any South African and they know you’re talking about the Orlando Pirates Football Club. From humble beginnings in 1937, Orlando Pirates has matured to more than just a Club, it has become an institution. An institution that is ingrained in the culture of the country; an institution followed by millions of South Africans from all walks of life. For more information, visit OrlandoPiratesfc.com