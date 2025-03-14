In Uganda’s ongoing fight against mpox and Ebola outbreaks, a few names have stood out for their exceptional dedication and resilience. Kemirembe Maria Goretti is one such individual. For 10 years, Maria has been a driving force in Uganda’s public health landscape, committed to empowering communities with the knowledge and resources they need to protect themselves against disease outbreaks. As a health worker, she has been at the forefront of numerous public health challenges, building confidence, promoting early detection, and strengthening community engagement.

Since the emergence of Ebola, Maria’s role has become even more critical. She has worked tirelessly to raise awareness, encourage early symptom reporting, and bridge the gap of trust between the public and healthcare systems.

In emergencies, such as an Ebola outbreak, fear and misinformation spread rapidly, making it challenging to implement effective control measures. Maria has been a pillar of strength during these times, understanding that an effective outbreak response is about medical interventions, but also clear communication and building trust within communities.

From crowded marketplaces to remote villages, she moves tirelessly, speaking with families, dispelling fears, and emphasizing the importance of seeking care early care and following preventive measures.

"In my work, I have seen how fear can drive people away from hospitals," Maria explains. "When people don’t understand the disease or feel unsure about the healthcare system, they hesitate to report symptoms. That’s why my role is to encourage early care and strengthen confidence in our health services."

Within hours of the Ebola outbreak official declaration on 30 January 2025, Maria was on the frontlines. She works with affected districts to ensure that critical information reaches every household, leading community dialogues and helping to establish early warning systems that ensures health workers track and manage cases more effectively.

Maria’s impact extends beyond medical care; her ability to change attitudes towards disease prevention and treatment has saved numerous lives. Her presence reassures communities that they are not alone and that dedicated professionals are ready to support them during outbreaks.

Beyond Ebola, Maria has been instrumental in supporting various outbreaks, empowering communities with accurate information and advocating for stronger health systems that prioritize grassroots engagement.

The World Health Organization has been a key partner, collaborating with health workers like Maria to strengthen Uganda’s emergency response and surveillance capacities, ensuring that frontline responders are well-equipped to combat threats like Ebola.

"For me, every outbreak is an opportunity to educate, empower, and build resilience," Maria says. "Outbreaks will come and go, but the trust we build in our communities will have a lasting impact."