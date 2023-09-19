South African Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Hon. Gwede Mantashe will be a keynote speaker at Africa Oil Week (AOW) (www.Africa-OilWeek.com), to be held in Cape Town next month.

AOW is the continent’s leading event in the African upstream and it sees representatives of more than 25 African governments coming together with energy policymakers, financiers and dealmakers to share insights and to map a sustainable roadmap for the responsible development of Africa’s natural resources.

Announcing Minister Mantashe’s participation, Yemi Ibidunni, Event Director, AOW said that the involvement of the minister and South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy confirmed the role of AOW as a critical platform for driving energy investment and shaping the future of Africa.

“As Minister Mantashe said at last year’s Africa Oil Week, developing Africa’s oil and gas resources can help guarantee the continent’s energy security while enhancing regional economic development,” says Yemi Ibidunni, Event Director, AOW. “Bringing together leading energy thought leaders like Minister Mantashe and others, helps build the partnerships and develop the knowledge that will drive this process.’

This year’s AOW takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 in Cape Town, from October 9 – 13, with the theme “Maximising Africa’s Natural Resources”.

The event is a global platform driving collaboration, reputable deals and transactions between the public and private sector, shaping the future of the African upstream, and positioning the continent as a stable destination for international investment.

This year’s AOW will connect more than 50 ministers and government leaders, 125+ leading speakers, and more than 2 000 senior delegates across five days of industry-leading insight and elite networking opportunities to delivering deals and investments.