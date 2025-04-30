UN experts today expressed outrage at the alleged summary execution of several dozen people in Mali, as well as the enforced disappearance of others. They warned that these unlawful killings may amount to war crimes, and that the enforced disappearances may constitute crimes against humanity if they are part of widespread or systematic attacks against civilians.

“We urge Malian authorities to conduct prompt, effective, thorough, independent, impartial and transparent investigations into these killings and enforced disappearances, in accordance with international law,” the experts said. State failure to investigate constitutes in itself a violation of the right to life.

“Those responsible for unlawful killings and enforced disappearances, whether by direct involvement or complicity, must be prosecuted, and measures must be taken to prevent their recurrence and provide reparation to the victims.”

On 12 April 2025, around 100 men, most of whom were from the Peul community, were arrested by the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa). They were accompanied by military and security personnel recruited by the Russia-based Wagner Group. The arrests took place at a market in Sebabougou, in the Diéma cercle of the Kayes region. While some of those arrested were released immediately, approximately 60 others were reportedly taken to the Kwala military camp in the Koulikoro region. According to unconfirmed reports, those arrested were tortured and interrogated about alleged links with “terrorists” at the Kwala military camp. The victims were reportedly whipped during interrogation. Afterwards, military and security personnel recruited by the Wagner Group reportedly took the victims out of the camp and executed them by opening fire. Between 21 and 22 April 2025, several dozen decomposing bodies, suspected to be those arrested in Sebabougou on 12 April 2025, were found scattered on the outskirts of the Kwala military camp by people searching for their relatives.

While the exact death toll is unclear, it is reportedly believed that at least 65 people disappeared or went missing after being arrested in Sebabougou. The experts received a list from credible sources purporting to show the names of 54 alleged male victims. The fate and whereabouts of the victims remain unknown.

In a statement dated 28 April 2025, the Malian Armed Forces confirmed that they had conducted military operations between 11 and 15 April 2025 in several areas, including Sebabougou and Kwala. They added that they had “neutralised” several combatants from “terrorist armed groups”.

The experts expressed their solidarity with the families affected by the killings and enforced disappearances. “Malian authorities must ensure that the bodies of the deceased are properly recovered, documented and protected to facilitate reliable identification, and prevent the victims from being classified as missing persons. The bodies must then be handed over respectfully to their families for mourning and final disposal,” they said.

They stressed that this process forms an integral part of the international legal obligation to conduct effective investigations and ensure accountability and effective remedies for human rights violations.

“We are deeply troubled by the apparent total impunity and lack of prosecution or prevention of these violations attributed to both Malian defence and security forces, and foreign military and security personnel from the ‘Wagner’ Group and/or ‘Africa Corps’,” the experts said.

“Failure to bring alleged perpetrators of human rights violations to justice could undermine public confidence in the armed forces and be exploited by violent extremist groups,” they said. “Under the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, Governments must address the root causes of violence to effectively combat terrorism, such as impunity, prolonged unresolved conflicts, weak rule of law, human rights violations, discrimination, political exclusion, socio-economic marginalisation, and poor governance.”

The experts recalled the statement by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on 23 March 2019. In this statement, the Prosecutor noted that the situation in Mali had been referred to her Office by Malian authorities in 2012, a formal investigation had been opened in 2013, and her Office would continue to closely monitor events in central Mali and other parts of the country. The experts stressed that the ICC could determine whether the Malian State lacks the capacity or will to conduct effective investigations and could expand its current investigation beyond crimes committed in northern Mali in 2012 and 2013, or open a new investigation into crimes under international law committed elsewhere in Mali.

“Under international law, military commanders and other superiors, including Government officials, can be held criminally responsible for crimes committed by armed forces under their effective command and control,” they said.

The experts also recalled recommendations concerning counter-terrorism measures in Mali, including calls on the Government to ensure that military operations are proportionate and non-discriminatory, and comply with international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

The experts are in contact with the Government of Mali, and have reiterated their offer to provide technical assistance on forensic matters.