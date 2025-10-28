The conviction and sentencing of Mali’s former Prime Minister Moussa Mara to two years in prison, one of which is mandatory, and a fine of 500,000 CFA francs (762 euro), including 1 symbolic franc to the Malian state on charges of discrediting the state among others is a travesty of justice, Amnesty International said, as it called for authorities to immediately release him and other prisoners held solely for their political beliefs.

“Moussa Mara’s conviction and sentencing illustrate the authorities’ persistent disregard for Mali’s human rights obligations under the country’s constitution, the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the International Covenant on Civic and Political Rights to which Mali is a state party,” said Marceau Sivieude, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for West and Central Africa.

“Instead of muzzling critics, the authorities must stop their escalating repression of peaceful dissent and authoritarian practices, and immediately release those currently being detained solely for voicing their opinion. Authorities must uphold and ensure the human rights of everyone in the country including to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly.”

Moussa Mara, who was Prime Minister from April 2014 to January 2015 and president of the opposition party Yéléma, was arrested on 1 August and accused of ‘discrediting the state’, ‘inciting a breach of public order’ and ‘opposition to legitimate authority’.

His arrest came after he posted a tweet on 4 July, expressing his solidarity with several imprisoned activists and politicians. In his tweet, referring to the “night”, he vowed to fight “by all means to make [the sun appear]”.

Recent cases of arbitrary detentions and enforced disappearances

Numerous journalists and activists have been targeted in the crackdown on perceived critical voices in Mali.

On 8 May 2025, El Béchir Thiam, a journalist and member of Mara’s Yéléma party, was abducted by hooded men claiming to be intelligence agents. This happened a day after he publicly criticized the transitional parliament’s decision to give the military government, another five-year term in power. Thiam’s fates and whereabouts were unknown at that point, as the authorities failed to acknowledge or disclose any information about his detention. On 17 July, his wife filed a formal complaint for abduction. On 26 September, he was released and allowed to return home.

Clément Dembélé, an anti-corruption activist, was arrested in November 2023 as he and his organization, the Platform against corruption and unemployment, were about to hold a press conference to denounce recurring power outages. Dembélé was accused of making death threats against Assimi Goïta, the head of state, and his family. In April 2025, an investigative judge dismissed the charges against Dembélé and called for his release. Despite this ruling, he remains in arbitrary detention.

In August and September 2025, the UN Independent expert on Mali denounced El Béchir Thiam’s enforced disappearance and Clément Dembélé’s arbitrary arrest, and called for their release.

“The authorities’ use of arbitrary detention, enforced disappearances and abuse of the criminal justice system to silence peaceful dissent in Mali must stop. Authorities must ensure respect for the right to a fair trial and uphold the rule of law,” said Marceau Sivieude.

Other critical voices silenced since 2023

Rokiatou Doumbia, also known as “Rose Vie Chère” or “Tantie Rose”, was arrested in March 2023 for denouncing the worsening insecurity and cost of living crisis since the military takeover. She was charged with ‘inciting revolt’, ‘discrediting the state’ and ‘criminal conspiracy’, and sentenced to one year in prison in August 2023. Although she has served her initial sentence, she is still being arbitrarily detained.

In March 2023, radio broadcaster and activist Mohamed Youssouf Bathily, known as “Ras Bath”, was arrested after he had described the death in detention of former Prime Minister, Soumeylou Boubeye Maïga, as an ‘assassination’. He was convicted on appeal in August 2023 and sentenced to 18 months in prison for ‘simulating an offence’, or accusing the state of committing an offence. Although he served his sentence, Ras Bath was again charged with ‘criminal conspiracy’, ‘discrediting the state’, and ‘regionalist, racial and religious offences’, for the same events and remains in pre-trial detention.

In September 2023, activist and member of the National Transitional Council Adama Diarra, known as “Ben le Cerveau” was arrested after he called for the return to civilian constitutional rule. He was charged with ‘discrediting the state’ and sentenced to two years in prison. In February 2025, a request filed by his lawyers for provisional release was dismissed, and Diarra remains in arbitrary detention.

Issa Kaou N’Djim, another former member of the National Transitional Council, was convicted and sentenced to a two-year prison term after he dismissed in November 2024 the veracity of a declaration by the Burkinabè authorities of a coup plot. N’Djim was arrested after a complaint by the Burkinabè authorities and charged with ‘public offense to a foreign head of state’.

Background

Mali has been governed by military-led authorities since the coup against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta in 2020. The transition, which was supposed to last 18 months, has been extended thrice beyond its term. In April 2025, the government announced the dissolution of all political parties and the extension of the transition to another five-year period.