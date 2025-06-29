His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Muizzu has extended warm greetings to His Excellency President Wavel Ramkalawan, the government, and the people of Seychelles on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day.

In a post shared via his official X account, President Dr Muizzu expressed hope that the festivities would be filled with joy and togetherness. He also reaffirmed the Maldives’ commitment to its stable bilateral partnership with Seychelles.

In a message sent to President Ramkalawan, President Dr Muizzu underscored the longstanding friendship between the two nations and highlighted their continued cooperation in promoting peace, security, and sustainable development across the Indian Ocean.

He further expressed hope that the occasion would serve as a moment of unity and progress for the people of Seychelles, and reiterated his commitment to strengthening the close ties between the two countries.