Malawi’s Minister of Mining, Ken Zikhale Reeves Ng’oma, has confirmed his participation as a speaker at the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) 2025, Africa’s premier gathering for mining stakeholders. Minister Ng’oma will feature in the Ministerial Forum, showcasing policy frameworks and investment incentives aimed at accelerating mineral exploration, production and beneficiation in Malawi and across the continent.

Malawi – under the leadership of Minister Ng’oma – is attracting attention from major investors targeting its rare earths, uranium, titanium, graphite and downstream value chains. In June, Minister Ng’oma signed a $7 billion deal with China’s Hunan Sunwalk, marking the largest-ever foreign investment in the country’s mining sector. The deal covers the development of titanium extraction and processing facilities in Salima, alongside major commitments to skills development, technology transfer and community investment. The country also secured $5 billion at China’s Xidian International Stock Exchange to develop a Special Economic Zone in Chipoka. Up to $1 billion worth of mining, infrastructure and agri-industrial projects will be deployed within the first year as part of the deal. The China-Africa Cooperation on Critical Minerals Roundtable at AMW provides an ideal platform for Minister Ng’oma to forge new investment partnerships with Chinese investors.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town.

In addition to Chinese investors, major financial institutions across the globe are also supporting cornerstone projects. Malawi’s Ecobank has proposed a $30 million loan, the European Investment Bank a $40 million facility and Gerald Group a $50 million loan to fund the Kangankunde Rare Earths Project. Operated by Australia’s Lindian Resources, the project will be one of the world’s largest rare earths production facilities once operational in 2026.

In the uranium sector, Lotus Resources secured $38.5 million from South African banks First Capital Bank and Standard Bank to advance the Kayelekera Uranium Project, with first production scheduled for Q3 2025. Additionally, Sovereign Metals raised $40 million in March to support the Kasiya Rutile-Graphite Project, home to the world’s largest known rutile deposit and second-largest graphite reserve. With projected annual outputs of 245,000 tons of rutile and 288,000 tons of graphite over 25 years, the project will position Malawi as a major player in global critical minerals supply.

Amid this surge in investment, Malawi’s mining sector has the potential to generate up to $30 billion in mineral exports between 2026 and 2040. Against this backdrop, AMW 2025 provides a timely platform for Minister Ng’oma to engage global investors, spotlight Malawi’s growing mining sector and drive new partnerships. Held under the theme From Extraction to Beneficiation: Unlocking Africa’s Mineral Wealth, AMW will feature high-level panel discussions and strategic project showcases amplifying Malawi’s role in the continent’s mining future.