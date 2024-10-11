“I knew I had to go back to school. Staying at home wasn’t going to help my family,” says 18-year-old Asiyatu Khefa, who dropped out of school in Mangochi district, after becoming pregnant. With a baby in her arms and limited support, Asiyatu’s future seemed uncertain. But today, she is back in school, driven by her dream to become a nurse. Asiyatu and many other girls are getting a chance to reclaim their futures thanks to interventions by UN Women Malawi’s Women’s Movement for Conflict Prevention and Peacebuilding project.

Mangochi district in the southern region of Malawi is known for its scenic lakeshores, but it is also known as a district grappling with deep-rooted social challenges. The area has some of the highest rates of child marriages and illiteracy in the country with a 2021 Malawi National Gender Statistics Assessment supported by UN Women’s Women Count programme revealing that 42% of girls in Malawi are married before their 18th birthday. Furthermore, the Malawi Demographic and Health Survey (MDHS) 2015-16 reports that 25.8 % of females in the district are illiterate, further narrowing their opportunities.

In response to the crisis, UN Women supported by the UN Secretary General’s Peacebuilding Fund launched a project focused on addressing gender inequalities and empowering women in three border districts: Mangochi, Machinga, and Karonga. In Mangochi, the Women’s Movement for Conflict Prevention and Peacebuilding has been a driving force in preventing and responding to gender-based violence, ending child marriages, and helping girls return to school, while also providing safe spaces for them. Since its inception in 2023, the Movement, comprising 50 women from five traditional authorities, has helped end over 50 child marriages in Mangochi, with 28 girls now back in school.

Asiyatu was approached by a member of the Women’s movement who encouraged her to return to school. The women’s group helped her re-enroll and provided ongoing mentorship, ensuring she could balance her studies and motherhood. “When I came back, I wasn’t judged by my friends,” says Asiyatu. “The support the Women’s Movement offers us is motivating.”

Lukaya Adam was married off at 16 to reduce her family's financial burdens. When the Women’s Movement heard about her situation, they intervened, working closely with local leaders to annul her marriage. Two years later, Lukaya thrives in high school, waiting to give birth and dreaming of becoming a doctor. Her journey symbolizes the hope that with the right support, no girl’s future is beyond reach.

With the unwavering efforts of the Women’s Movement, the girls of Mangochi are not just surviving—they are thriving, creating a brighter future for themselves and their communities. The Movement’s impact is clear: girls are returning to school, and communities are slowly shifting their views on early marriage and education. As we celebrate the 2024 International Day of the Girl under the theme, “Girls’ Vision for the Future”, it is a reminder that when girls are given the tools and support, they need, their potential is limitless.

This project is part of a joint initiative called Strengthening Malawi’s Peace Infrastructure for Conflict Prevention and Sustaining Peace in Borderland Districts. The initiative is a collaborative effort between UN Women, UNFPA, and UNDP, with support from the UN Secretary-General’s Peacebuilding Fund. By working together, these organizations are addressing deep-rooted gender inequalities and building sustainable peace in border districts, including Mangochi, Machinga, and Karonga.