The First Lady’s humanitarian organisation, the Lordina Foundation, has donated a quantity of essential medical supplies and equipment to the Techiman North constituency to enhance healthcare delivery.

The items were officially handed over to the Member of Parliament for Techiman North and Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare, by Mrs Lordina Dramani Mahama, First Lady and President of the Foundation.

Mrs Mahama reiterated the Foundation’s enduring commitment to improving the quality of life for vulnerable populations in the country.

“We are dedicated to contributing to the development of deprived children and women in both rural and urban areas, focusing on quality healthcare promotion, education, and overall well-being,” Mrs. Mahama stated during the presentation ceremony.

“This donation highlights our belief in collaborative efforts to foster sustainable development within Ghana’s health sector.”

Mrs Ofosu-Agyare (MP) expressed her gratitude and that of the people of Techiman North for the gesture, noting that the equipment and supplies will have a positive impact on the health delivery service.

“This contribution from the Lordina Foundation will play a pivotal role in bridging gaps in our healthcare system. It reflects our shared commitment to improving the well-being of our people,” she said.

This initiative is part of the Lordina Foundation’s broader mission to modernise and strengthen under-resourced health facilities across communities, and to ensure medical professionals are equipped with the necessary tools to provide high-quality, life-saving care to patients.

The items presented include Hospital and Theatre Beds, Delivery Beds, Incubators, Theatre Lights, Phototherapy Machines, Baby Scales, Syringes and Gloves and Trolleys. The remaining items include Wheelchairs, Commodes, Baby Cots, Baby Carts, Medical Screens, Baby Baths, Bedside Cabinets, and Overhead Tables.