Logicom, a leading technology distributor with over 30 years of experience serving diverse markets, is excited to announce its participation in GITEX Africa 2023 (https://GITEXAfrica.com/) as part of its ongoing commitment to the African market.

Logicom has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses in different regions through its extensive network of partners and wide range of technology products and services. At GITEX Africa 2023, Logicom will showcase the latest technology products and services, including cutting-edge solutions in areas such as Hybrid work, learning management systems (LMS), networking, and data management solutions. Logicom's team of experienced technology experts will deliver demonstrations and host live workshops, providing attendees with valuable insights into the latest industry developments.

Logicom’s participation in GITEX Africa 2023 highlights the company’s unwavering dedication to the African market and its ongoing efforts to provide innovative technology solutions to businesses in the region. The company is also committed to supporting businesses in their digital transformation journey. With a team of experts with extensive knowledge of the latest technologies, Logicom is well-equipped to assist businesses in the African market adopt digital transformation and stay ahead of the competition.

Contact:

Morocco_marketing@logicom.net

About Logicom Distribution:

Logicom is a leading regional Distributor of Technology Solutions and Services covering a wide area in Europe, Middle East and North Africa.

We count on operational excellence and sound long-term relationships with the world's leading technology vendors in order to provide our customers with best-in-class products and services, when and where they need them. Applying the highest standards of professionalism, Logicom is an indispensable link in the technology supply chain, facilitating mutually beneficial relationships with channel partners.

Headquarters : Nicosia, Cyprus l Offices : Greece, Italy, Romania, Malta, Morocco, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Gulf

Visit https://Distribution.Logicom.net/ for more information.

