In a step toward unifying Libya’s security institutions, representatives from military and security bodies from across the country Tuesday approved a location for a joint border security centre, which is slated to begin operation within the next few weeks.

The Joint Border Security Communication and Information Exchange Centre’s launch is being overseen by a Joint Technical Coordination Team that was established with assistance from the United Nations Support Mission in Libya in January.

The team established a similar information exchange centre in Tripoli in April.

Together, the centres will enable real-time information sharing and support unified responses to border-related challenges.

“The establishment of the joint centre in Benghazi comes at a crucial moment to support military unification and build mutual trust,” said Ali Kilkal, Senior Border Advisor for UNSMIL. “It highlights how cooperation, dialogue, and shared technical planning are translating into tangible progress on the ground advancing Libya’s journey toward unified, effective, and secure border management.”

The coordination team visited the venue, which was proposed by the LNA, as part of a two-day, UNSMIL-facilitated meeting about safeguarding Libya’s borders and combating cross-border threats.

During the meeting, the coordination team also reviewed and finalized new equipment lists and a training plan to support the centres’activities.

The Joint Technical Coordination Team is the first body bringing together senior military and security officials representing the Government of National Unity and the Libyan National Army to address border security related issues.