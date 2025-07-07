Amid the challenges faced by conflict-affected communities in Mozambique, women have emerged as strategic agents of change. Rabeca Gerente Almeida Thomas, 51, is one such transformative example. A pastor, mother, and respected community leader in Báruè district (Manica Province), Rabeca transitioned from faith leader to peacebuilder — a journey that symbolizes the power of local women’s leadership in building more just and resilient societies.

Rabeca is one of 240 Peace Sentinels trained under the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) project, implemented by UN Women and partners such as CESC, Lemusica, GMPIS, and Hikone, with financial support from the Government of Norway. The initiative aimed at ensuring that Women and girls contribute to and to have greater influence in building sustainable peace and resilience, and to benefit equally from the prevention of conflicts and disasters in Mozambique.

When Rabeca first joined the training sessions on conflict mediation, human rights, and gender justice conducted by CESC and its partners, she had no idea just how deeply it would change her and her community. She learned not only how to navigate disputes but also how to challenge the barriers that kept women from having a voice in local decisions.

As her confidence grew, Rabeca didn’t just use her skills; she multiplied them. Women sought her guidance, and slowly, change unfolded. Her training unlocked doors, not just for her, but for every woman inspired by her courage.

“After the training, I started working with women’s groups and establishing safe spaces where they can share experiences, seek support, and find collective solutions. Today, I speak with confidence about peace, justice, and rights.”

Since joining the project, Rabeca has exceeded the original goal by creating eight safe spaces — places for protection, support, and community mobilization, essential for women and girls at risk. One of these spaces was set up in the home of a local leader, showing the growing engagement of men as allies in the cause.

These spaces have directly helped prevent at least six cases of forced and early marriages and continue to provide ongoing support to vulnerable girls and women. Nationally, more than 55 safe spaces have been established by peace sentinels across nine districts.

Political Participation in Action: Rabeca as Election Observer in 2024

A landmark in Rabeca’s journey was her accreditation as an observer in the 2024 presidential elections. In a context where women’s political participation still faces numerous barriers, her role underscores the vital contribution of women not only as voters but as guardians of transparency and integrity in democratic processes.

She is part of a group of three women peace sentinels who monitored incidents of gender-based electoral violence and advocated for inclusive and secure voting. In total, 2,454 women were reached through awareness campaigns led by the peace sentinels via community radio and dialogue spaces on political participation and gender equality.

Rabeca also played a strategic role in promoting interparty dialogue. Through her leadership and mediation skills, she helped bring together representatives from the three largest political parties in Báruè to sign a Women’s Peace Commitment Declaration, overcoming historical divisions and reinforcing women’s role as unifiers in social cohesion efforts.

In addition to her contributions to conflict mediation and political engagement, Rabeca leads five community savings groups, involving around 115 women. These groups serve as an economic empowerment and social protection strategy, promoting not only income generation but also autonomy and solidarity among women in communities deeply affected by conflict.