The National Basketball Association (NBA) (www.NBA.com) today announced a new multi-platform streaming offering and the reimagined NBA TV, which will offer nonstop basketball content and original programming starting Wednesday, Oct. 15. Accessible through the NBA App, the streaming platform and NBA TV will deliver a robust mix of live games, programming, highlights and original content, together serving as the home of global basketball.

The Association, a new weeknight primetime “basketball-cast” featuring MJ Acosta-Ruiz, David Fizdale, Rudy Gay, Chris Haynes and John Wall, among other contributors, will launch as the flagship program on the reimagined NBA TV and on the NBA App. The Association will celebrate the game, players and the culture of the NBA; inform and entertain viewers with league news, analysis and storylines; and guide fans to the must-watch action across the league in real time.

“NBA TV and the NBA App are designed to be a connected, global hub for basketball coverage, delivering nonstop access to live games, original programming and exclusive behind-the-scenes content,” said NBA Senior Vice President, Head of NBA App, Sara Zuckert. “The NBA App streaming platform will provide a seamless, always-on digital experience for fans to access 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”

A full slate of basketball programming will be available on the NBA App and NBA TV, including:

Live games and competitions, providing fans more live basketball action than ever before, including from the NBA and WNBA, as well as the NBA G League, Basketball Africa League (BAL), top international leagues and premier high school competitions featuring the next generation of stars:

NBA TV will air 60 NBA games during the regular season, beginning Oct. 25 when the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder visits the Atlanta Hawks ( 7:30 p.m. ET /1:30 a.m. CAT).

when the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder visits the Atlanta Hawks ( /1:30 a.m. CAT). The NBA, in collaboration with Sportradar, will deliver hundreds of live and on-demand games, competitions and highlights, featuring top prospects in international leagues around the world, including Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL), France’s Ligue Nationale de Basket (LNB), Germany’s Basketball Bundesliga (BBL), Spain’s Liga ACB, the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) and Korean Basketball League (KBL).

Future Starts Now will showcase top U.S. high school basketball tournaments and prospects, giving fans a glimpse at future NBA talent.

Live programming and exclusive behind-the-scenes content, featuring analysis and news from top voices across the basketball ecosystem and all-access content bringing fans closer to their favorite teams and players, including:

A selection of top NBA podcasts and live programs from across the basketball community for fans to enjoy in one destination, including Thinking Basketball, No Ceilings, The NBA Front Office Show and The Athletic’s NBA Daily.

Creator-driven and community-powered content, featuring diverse voices such as Bree Green, Chris “Lethal Shooter” Matthews, Jesser, Jenna Bandy and Tristan Jass.

Real Training Camp will deliver exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to how NBA teams are gearing up for the season, including the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.

Loud City: The OKC Thunder's Championship Season, narrated by Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams, will chronicle the team’s extraordinary journey to a dramatic seven-game NBA Finals victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Coaches Corner will feature one-on-one conversations between former NBA player and ESPN analyst Tim Legler and NBA head coaches from around the league.

Additional NBA TV highlights for the 2025-26 season include three tripleheaders, starting Dec. 20 when the Houston Rockets visit the Denver Nuggets ( 5 p.m. ET /12 a.m. CAT), followed by the Charlotte Hornets at the Pistons ( 7:30 p.m. ET /2:30 a.m. CAT) and the Lakers visiting the LA Clippers ( 10:30 p.m. ET /5:30 a.m. CAT). NBA TV will also carry a full day of games on New Year’s Eve, starting at 1 p.m. ET ( 8 p.m. CAT ) when the Warriors visit the Hornets followed by the Phoenix Suns facing the Cleveland Cavaliers at 3:30 p.m. ET ( 10:30 p.m. CAT ). NBA TV’s New Year’s Eve slate will conclude with the Thunder hosting the Portland Trail Blazers at 8 p.m. ET ( 3 a.m. CAT ).

Live NBA and WNBA games on NBA TV can be accessed on the NBA App streaming platform with an NBA TV subscription. Additionally, fans will be able to watch games from the NBA G League and BAL.

The full NBA TV game schedule for the 2025-26 NBA regular season is available here (https://apo-opa.co/3W1cASf).

