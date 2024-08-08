Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid) (www.Liquid.Tech), a business of Cassava Technologies, a technology company of African heritage, is thrilled to announce the official launch of the first Microsoft Azure Stack in Uganda. This achievement is a significant milestone for Liquid Uganda as it can now enable local businesses to access cloud solutions that meet the local data regulatory requirements.

By investing in the first Azure Stack hub in Uganda, Liquid is not only demonstrating its commitment to the country's digital transformation but also actively supporting the Uganda Digital Transformation Roadmap. This roadmap aims to connect 90% of Ugandan households to the internet by 2040, a goal that Liquid is dedicated to helping achieve.

According to Michael Mukasa, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Uganda, “The Azure Stack hub in the country will be a game-changer for local businesses. It will provide them with cost-effective access to local cloud solutions, help them meet local data regulatory requirements, and enable them to run latency-sensitive business applications efficiently."

With this investment, Liquid has reaffirmed that the organisation recognises that every client is unique and is perfectly positioned to cater to companies of all sizes. The organisation will empower its existing customers with a highly secure cloud solution, reduce latency, and enable real-time business continuity with flexible adoption models.

“This is the fifth country that Liquid has deployed Microsoft Azure Stack in Africa, which is indicative of our expertise in partnering with businesses of all sizes to digitally transform. The Azure stack will not only benefit large enterprises but also accelerate cloud adoption among the Ugandan Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) through flexible adoption models,” says Mukasa.

Liquid has been a pioneering force in Uganda’s connectivity and technological evolution for over 15 years. With the introduction of Azure Stack, the organisation continues to trailblaze its way in bringing innovative technology to foster economic and technological advancement in the country and the East Africa region.

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies:

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies, a technology company of African heritage. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with a 110,000 km-long fibre broadband network and satellite connectivity that provides high-speed access to the Internet anywhere in Africa. Liquid is also leveraging its digital network to provide Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players. Liquid is a comprehensive technology solutions group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector enterprises and SMEs across the continent. For more information, visit https://www.Liquid.Tech/