Liquid Dataport, a business of Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid) (https://www.Liquid.tech/), a pan-African technology group, and Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to engage in business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) service opportunities across West Africa.

Liquid and Viasat intend to focus on the potential commercialisation and distribution of satellite broadband to reduce internet connectivity costs and improve data connections across the region. Under the terms of the MOU, Liquid Dataport will offer Viasat’s connectivity services working through local partners.

As a part of Viasat’s expansion into Africa, the Company’s next-generation ViaSat-3 satellite constellation is expected to deliver connectivity services to Europe, The Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

“Liquid Dataport is delighted to announce our collaboration with Viasat, and we believe there will be immense opportunities for the increased adoption of satellite connectivity in the African market as Viasat continues to expand its presence across the continent,” says Scott Mumford, Liquid Dataport Chief Commercial Officer.

“The MOU we have signed with Viasat will increase the data connectivity options that businesses and consumers in West Africa can have at their disposal. The reduced costs for connectivity is good news for our enterprise customers businesses”, added Hardy Pemhiwa the Liquid President and Group CEO.

“Viasat’s ability to deliver affordable and high-quality connectivity where it is needed most, even in the hardest-to-reach regions, continues to expand as we launch our next-generation ViaSat-3 global satellite constellation. We’re thrilled to work with Liquid Dataport to help reduce Africa’s digital gap and create new opportunities through digital inclusion,” said Peter Langkilde, General Manager of EMEA at Viasat.

Viasat and Liquid Intelligent Technologies independently announced recent agreements with the Microsoft Airband Initiative to deliver internet access to millions of underserved people in Africa by the end of 2025, targeting regions that include the DRC, Nigeria, Senegal, Angola, Tanzania, and Zambia.

The MOU between Liquid and Viasat is also in line with the Liquid’s mission to help close Africa’s digital gap. “We are always looking to bring internationally acclaimed digital and connectivity services and solutions to our customers across Africa,” concluded Mumford.

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies:

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group serving customers in over 25 countries in Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with a 100,000 km-long fibre broadband network and satellite connectivity that provides high-speed access to the Internet anywhere in Africa. Liquid is also leveraging its digital network to provide Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players. Liquid is a comprehensive technology solutions group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector enterprises and SMEs across the continent. https://www.Liquid.tech/

About Cassava Technologies:

Cassava Technologies is a pan-African technology leader providing a vertically integrated ecosystem of digital services and infrastructure enabling digital transformation across Africa. Headquartered in London, Cassava has presence in 31 countries in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the United States of America. Through its subsidiaries, namely – Liquid Network, Liquid Dataport, Liquid C2, Africa Data Centres, Distributed Power Africa, Sasai Fintech, Telrad and Vaya Technologies, the Company provides its customers' products and services in 94 countries. These solutions drive the Company's vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind. https://www.CassavaTechnologies.com/