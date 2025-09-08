Liquid C2, a business of Cassava Technologies, a global technology leader of African heritage, has announced a partnership between its Cloudmania business and global independent software vendor AvePoint (https://www.AvePoint.com/) (Nasdaq: AVPT). Under the agreement, Cloudmania will distribute AvePoint across Africa, opening new markets and opportunities for secure cloud adoption across the continent.

“Partnering with AvePoint is another significant milestone in our journey to becoming the leading provider of cloud solutions in Africa. Incorporating AvePoint’s globally proven solutions into our services enables us to strengthen our existing offerings, equipping our partners and customers with the tools they need to close cyber security gaps, ensure compliance, and unlock new opportunities for innovation and growth,” said Oswald Jumira, Chief Executive Officer of Liquid C2.

The partnership will see AvePoint’s specialised data protection, governance, migration, and SaaS management tools integrated into Cloudmania’s comprehensive portfolio of Microsoft-based solutions. These additional solutions will complement Cloudmania’s current services and help partners and resellers across all industries deliver more secure, scalable, and efficient digital services.

“Africa is one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing markets for cloud. Our exclusive partnership with Cloudmania means we can bring our innovations to a wider audience, empowering organisations of every size and sector to protect their data, streamline their operations, and realise the full value of their digital transformation strategies,” said Mohammed Helaly, Sr. Sales Director, Middle East, Turkey and Africa

Hosted on Microsoft Azure and leveraging regional data centres, AvePoint’s solutions meet local compliance requirements while maintaining the highest security standards. This, along with simplicity and ease of deployment, provides a cost-effective and reliable alternative to traditional storage-based backup models.

The partnership between Liquid C2's award-winning distribution business unit, Cloudmania, and AvePoint is another example of how collaborative partnerships are empowering African businesses through holistic technology solutions that enhance operational resilience and enable digital transformation.

About Liquid C2:

Liquid C2, a subsidiary of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, delivers cutting-edge cloud and cybersecurity services and solutions. Committed to facilitating digital transformation, Liquid C2 is positioned to provide comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the evolving demands of the digital era by empowering businesses to navigate the complexities of the modern digital landscape securely. The company's offerings span cloud solutions that enhance accessibility and scalability, and robust cybersecurity services to safeguard sensitive data and elevate security and compliance posture to ensure businesses remain seamlessly connected and protected. https://LiquidC2.com/

About Cloudmania:

Launched by Liquid C2 in 2021, Cloudmania is the distribution business unit of Liquid C2. Cloudmania offers cutting-edge solutions to provide a full suite of partner-focused products and services. The organisation was awarded a Microsoft Partner of the Year in Ethiopia 2022 and Côte d'Ivoire in 2023 The company has opened its doors to numerous countries across the African continent, including South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Nigeria, Ghana, Mauritius, Ethiopia, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, Cameroon, Botswana, and the Democratic Republic of Congo serving the mission to bring about digital disruption using the power of the cloud. For more information https://Cloudmania.africa/

About AvePoint:

Beyond Secure. AvePoint is the global leader in data security, governance, and resilience, going beyond traditional solutions to ensure a robust data foundation and enable organizations everywhere to collaborate with confidence. Over 25,000 customers worldwide rely on the AvePoint Confidence Platform to prepare, secure, and optimize their critical data across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, and other collaboration environments. AvePoint’s global channel partner program includes approximately 5,000 managed service providers, value-added resellers, and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit https://www.AvePoint.com/