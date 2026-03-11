Liquid C2, a business of Cassava Technologies, a global technology leader of African heritage, announces its partnership with CyberCoach, the only privacy-first AI and cyber security training and compliance platform. Through this partnership, Liquid C2 is further strengthening its cyber security portfolio with an AI-powered security awareness and training platform designed to help organisations reduce human risk.

“The African digital transformation market is expected to reach 15.62% CAGR over 2026-2031 (http://apo-opa.co/4s07kwh). This statistic highlights the exponential growth the continent will see in the next few years; however, it also means that without the necessary cyber security guardrails in place, cyberattacks will grow unchecked. With a strategic partner like CyberCoach, LiquidC2 can help organisations roll out training programmes on interactive chatbot integrated platforms like Microsoft Teams, Slack or even web browsers of choice,” said Vinay Hiralall, Chief Commercial Officer at Liquid C2.

CyberCoach actively promotes a safe digital society by training and supporting all employees. Rather than "one-size-fits-all" content, these trainings are tailored learning paths based on an employee's job function. Liquid C2 and its Cloudmania channel ecosystem will distribute CyberCoach training across Africa, reaching enterprises, SMEs, public-sector institutions, and partners across the African footprint.

“We are proud to collaborate with Liquid C2, whose scale, values, and commitment to digital empowerment in Africa align strongly with our mission to build a safer digital society through evidence-based learning of critical security and AI skills. Our approach complements Liquid C2’s focus on delivering innovative, dependable, and sustainable technology solutions that help businesses thrive responsibly,” says Maria Bique, CEO of CyberCoach.

According to the 2025 Interpol Africa report, 95% of respondents (http://apo-opa.co/40kXuZU) indicated that they lacked access to adequate training, resource constraints and specialised tools. The partnership between Liquid C2 and CyberCoach caters to the increasing need of African businesses to invest in training employees, thereby reducing the ‘human element’ risk in cyber security.

About Liquid C2:

Liquid C2, a subsidiary of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, delivers cutting-edge cloud and cybersecurity services and solutions. Committed to facilitating digital transformation, Liquid C2 is positioned to provide comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the evolving demands of the digital era by empowering businesses to navigate the complexities of the modern digital landscape securely. The company's offerings span cloud solutions that enhance accessibility and scalability, and robust cybersecurity services to safeguard sensitive data and elevate security and compliance posture to ensure businesses remain seamlessly connected and protected. https://LiquidC2.com

About CyberCoach (Cult Security Oy):

CyberCoach is the only AI-native, privacy first training platform, that helps organizations build measurable, lasting improvements in security culture, far beyond what traditional awareness training can achieve. Grounded in behavioral science and modern coaching techniques, CyberCoach delivers personalized continuous learning experiences, empowering employees to understand risks, change behaviors, and make safer decisions every day.

For additional information, please visit https://www.CyberCoach.com.