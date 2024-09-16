The Limpopo’s permanent delegates to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will, together with their provincial counterparts, conduct inspection in loco to incomplete, delayed, or abandoned infrastructure projects under Lephalale, Thabazimbi and Mogalakwena local municipalities from Tuesday to Thursday.

These oversight visits form part of the NCOP’s flagship National Provincial Week programme marked under the theme: Confronting the challenges facing the timely delivery of viable public infrastructure to communities.

On Tuesday, the programme will begin with presentations on the state of provincial and municipal infrastructure through a hybrid meeting at the Lephalale Local Municipality offices located at the corner of Joe Slovo and Douwater roads in Lephalale.

The following are expected to brief the permanent delegates together with Members of the Provincial Legislature (MPLs): The Premier; MEC for Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure; MEC for Co-operative Government, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs; Mayors of Waterberg District Municipality as well as Lephalale, Thabazimbi and Mogalakwena local municipalities; South African Local Government Association, the Auditor-General and the Department of Water and Sanitation.

In the afternoon, the permanent delegates and MPLs will then conduct inspection in loco to housing and water projects in Marapong and Thabo Mbeki townships.

On Wednesday, 18 September 2024, they will visit the Northam’s wastewater treatment plant, water reticulation upgrading project and internal roads in Ward 8, as well as the housing project at the Regorogile Extension 8 in Ward 9.

On Thursday, they will proceed to a road project at R572 between Tomburke and Swartwater; as well as water boreholes in Taolome, Van Wyk’s span and Ga-Masipa Village; Waterberg Nursing College and Valtyn Moshate Local Stadium.

The programme will then be concluded on Friday with a report back session on the state of provincial infrastructure and progress in confronting the challenges facing the timely delivery of viable public infrastructure to communities.