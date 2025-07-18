Fifty-seven young men and women from universities across Libya joined the United Nations Support Mission in Libya for in a dedicated youth consultation on Wednesday to share their ideas around the Advisory Committee’s recommendations and stressed the need for urgent inclusive election to establish stability and legitimacy.

Students from Bent Bayya, Western Mountain, Gharyan, Ain Zara, Azzawya, Abu Salim, Tripoli Center, Sabratha, Zintan, Qasr Ben Ghashir, Sirt, Al-Bayda, Hay Andlus, Sebha, Benghazi, Murzuq, Al-Khums, Al-Araban, and Kabo joined the discussion, with many favouring the first option, which suggests holding near simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections. over others to avoid perpetuating division.

Participants said it was essential that the military be unified and divisive instituons be institutions to avoiding reproducing the status quo. They highlighted a lack of trust and said that corruption was a significant obstacle to securing fair elections. Others added that cultural components are often marginalized politically in Libya, making the reality of inclusive elections unlikely.

“The second option, holding legislative elections first, is a continuation of a vicious cycle that we have tried twice and which has not succeeded since 2011,” said one participant. “We need presidential elections.”

Others agreed saying they feared a repeat of the 2014 scenario when a parliament was elected that rejected a peaceful transfer of power and added that the first option avoided the prolongation of transitional periods.

“The people's current priority is to expedite the dismantling of existing institutions,” another participant said, arguing in favour of the Advisory Committee’s fourth option, under which a political dialogue forum would be convened to establish a constituent assembly that would establish an interim government. “National reconciliation is being used to make money by those in power. The fourth option is the best option for the roadmap.”

Other participants highlighted that there must be agreement on a clear constitutional basis before moving forward with elections – the Advisory Committee’s third option – saying democracy could not be built in the current distorted situation.

“The lack of legitimacy is the greatest challenge,” said another participant. “Therefore, a clear and binding date must be set, under the supervision of UNSMIL, allowing everyone to participate in the elections without excluding any party for any reason, and ensuring the voice of the people is heard."