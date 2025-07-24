Members of the House of Representatives and senior military and security officials gathered in the Tunisian capital this week for a two-day forum aimed at bolstering the role of legislators in shaping Libya’s national security legislations.

Organized and facilitated by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, the event was attended by the Defense and National Security Committee, the Interior Committee, the Legislative Committee, and the Women and Children Committee of the Libyan House of Representatives. The UN Security Sector Reform Standing Capacity also participated.

Participants conducted a deep dive into shortcomings in the current legislation, emphasizing the need for comprehensive reforms that reflect Libya’s evolving security landscape. Key priorities included strengthening border security and enhancing the legislative authority’s capacity to modernize relevant laws.

The forum also spotlighted successful national initiatives, such as the development of a code of conduct for military and security personnel, raising the minimum age for recruitment, updating the police law, and intensifying efforts to secure Libya’s land borders. These measures were presented as foundational steps toward building more professional, effective, and responsive security and military institutions.

On the second day, discussions turned to election security. Participants stressed the importance of updating the legislation pertaining to elections security to ensure a safe and transparent electoral process—regardless of the type of elections. UNSMIL presented categories of misinformation, disinformation and malinformation, outlining its risks to electoral integrity. The session underscored the urgent need to update relevant legislation to keep pace with rapid developments in the digital information space.

In the context of Libya’s ongoing transitional phase, participants and UNSMIL experts reviewed a proposed action plan aimed at strengthening the role of the House of Representatives in security sector reform. The plan calls for the creation of specialized parliamentary sub-committees tasked with reviewing and updating security legislation, in collaboration with national and international experts and under UNSMIL’s technical guidance.

The plan, which received broad consensus, places citizen protection and human rights at the core of any future security legislation. It also calls for adherence to international standards and a stronger role for civil society in delivering security services.

“This dialogue between key Libyan institutions is a vital step toward strengthening the rule of law and fostering constructive engagement between the executive and legislative branches,” said Badreddine El Harti, Chief of Security Institution Services at UNSMIL. “It lays the foundation for sustainable peace and long-term state-building.”

The next meeting is scheduled for the second half of September, with UNSMIL set to coordinate preparations and mobilize international support to advance the implementation of the action plan.