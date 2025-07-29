The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), has announced Liberia’s inclusion among the newly appointed members of the United Nations Committee of Experts on International Cooperation in Tax Matters.

This milestone follows the decision of the UN Secretary-General to appoint 25 distinguished tax experts to the Committee, each serving a four-year term ending on June 30, 2029. Representing Liberia on this globally significant body is Mr. Darlingston Y. Talery, a highly respected tax policy specialist and former Commissioner for Domestic Tax at the LRA. Mr. Talery currently heads the Department of Domestic Resource Mobilization at ECOWAS Commission.

Mr. Talery’s appointment is a major step for Liberia, showcasing the country’s growing prominence in global tax policy dialogue and reinforcing its commitment to transparent, fair, and effective tax governance.

“The inclusion of Liberia in this globally significant committee sends a clear message about the capacity, credibility, and growing influence of Liberia’s public institutions,” said H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs. “This appointment not only recognizes the professional excellence of Mr. Talery but also positions Liberia as an active contributor to the global conversation on fair and inclusive tax systems.”

Commissioner General of the Liberia Revenue Authority, James Dorbor Jallah, hailed the appointment as a proud achievement for the nation and the LRA:

“Mr. Talery’s appointment is a proud moment for our institution. It is the result of years of investment in capacity-building and policy innovation. Liberia is ready to contribute meaningfully to international tax cooperation and bring home the benefits of fair global tax practices.”

The appointment process followed a communication from the UN Secretary-General, dated November 20, 2024, inviting all 193 UN Member States to nominate qualified candidates. Of the 58 nominations received globally, 25 were appointed, including Liberia’s Mr. Talery.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this appointment aligns with the administration’s broader goal of increasing Liberian representation in foreign and international organizations. The Ministry is encouraging all Ministries, Agencies, and Commissions to collaborate in identifying and nominating qualified Liberians for such positions, following the example set by the LRA in Talery’s nomination.

The United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), acting under its Resolution 2004/69 and the Addis Ababa Action Agenda of the Third International Conference on Financing for Development (endorsed by the UN General Assembly in Resolution 69/313), mandates the formation of this Committee to enhance international tax cooperation. The 25-member body comprises experts nominated by Member States and appointed by the Secretary-General in their personal capacities, ensuring diverse geographic representation and a wide range of tax system expertise.

Liberia’s inclusion marks a milestone for the Government, reflecting the strong partnership between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the LRA. The Government of Liberia considers this recognition as a validation of its efforts to position the country as a proactive voice in shaping global financial and tax policies.

The Committee of Experts on International Cooperation in Tax Matters plays a critical role in advancing global tax transparency, combating illicit financial flows, supporting domestic resource mobilization, and improving the coherence of international tax rules. Liberia’s representation will ensure that the perspectives and development challenges of African nations particularly those in fragile and post-conflict contexts are effectively represented in the Committee’s deliberations.

Liberia now joins a diverse group of countries represented on the Committee, including Nigeria, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, France, India, China, Belgium, Brazil, and Australia, among others.

With the support of Liberia’s Mission to the United Nations and development partners, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the LRA reaffirm their commitment to advancing international tax cooperation, promoting equity in global financial systems, and securing Liberia’s place as a leader in multilateral development processes.