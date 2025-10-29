The Republic of Liberia has taken another significant step toward expanding its diplomatic horizons and strengthening multilateral partnerships, as the country advances its pursuit of Associate Membership of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF).

In a bilateral meeting held in Paris on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mme. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, met with H.E. Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary-General of the OIF, to reaffirm Liberia’s commitment to enhancing its global visibility and cooperation with francophone and other member nations.

The discussions were framed within the broader context of Liberia’s foreign-policy reorientation under the leadership of H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, President of the Republic of Liberia, whose vision seeks to reposition Liberia on the global stage.

During the meeting, Minister Nyanti outlined Liberia’s evolving foreign-policy strategy to regain Liberia’s prominence in the world. She noted that economic diplomacy, multilateral and regional cooperation and broader partnerships will strengthen Liberia’s relations across the globe, but will also better position Liberia to play a stronger role within ECOWAS and the AU, noting the expansive membership of OIF with sister countries in the region and on the continent.

She also underscored that Liberia’s pursuit of OIF membership aligns with the government’s broader vision to deepen engagements that promote the development agenda of the President.

In response, Secretary-General Mushikiwabo congratulated Liberia and Foreign Minister Nyanti on the historic win of the non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. She indicated that Liberia has been off the global leadership radar for quite some time, and welcomed Liberia’s decision to seek membership in the OIF, and commended the proactive approach of the Foreign Minister.

“It is important for Liberia to become increasingly visible, present and engaged in more global platforms in light of the evolving geo-dynamics”, stated Secretary General Mushkiwabo. Organizations like OIF present the opportunity to strengthen alignments, gain new allies, and engage across various interests that represent diverse blocs. She indicated that the OIF has over 90 members, and that Ghana just became a full-fledged member in 2025, with the OIF moving beyond francophone countries and promoting cross-continental convergence with values of democratic governance while keeping the francophone essence at the heart. The OIF boasts of countries like Ireland, Cambodia, Qatar, UAE, Romania, Austria, Serbia and many others that are non-Francophone as members of various categories.

The high-level meeting concluded with plans for Liberia to finalize her application process to be considered at the November 2026 sitting of the OIF in Camodia. The OIF also committed to training Liberian diplomats in New York and Addis Ababa in support of the UN Security Council seat, navigating the complexities of the UN, and for engagements at the AU with francophone countries.

As Liberia continues its diplomatic transformation, the pursuit of OIF Associate Membership stands as a testament to the nation’s renewed vision of openness, inclusivity, and global engagement under the Boakai-led administration.