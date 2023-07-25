His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, on Monday, July 24, 2023, received letters of credence from the Republics of Ukraine and Ivory Coast.

Receiving Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of Ukraine, His Excellency Yurii Pyvovarov, President Weah reaffirmed Liberia’s support to the President and people of Ukraine as he looks forward to cementing the already stronger diplomatic relations subsisting between the two countries.

He said Liberia remains unwavering in its support to the resilient and heroic people of Ukraine for standing up bravely and defending their sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We stand stoutly with you as the rest of the free world, as you continue to stand in defense of democracy and your sovereignty,” the Liberian Leader said.

He added: “We eagerly look forward to cementing our already strong ties and in multiple areas of cooperation, while at the same time expanding the scope of our cooperation in new avenues of mutual benefits for our countries and peoples.”

Dr. Weah also expressed Liberia’s willingness and openness to participate in all worthwhile initiatives that are aimed at restoring peace to Ukraine, including but not limited to acceding to the Ukraine Peace Formula and full participation in the Global Peace Summit and the Third Summit of the International Crimea Platform.

For his part, Ambassador Yurii Pyvovarov thanked the Liberian Leader for the warm reception accorded him since his arrival in the country, describing Liberia as peaceful and unique.

He applauded President Weah and the people of Liberia for standing with the Ukraine during its dark hours.

“We are grateful and will always be for what you have done,” he said. “You are a true partner to the people of Ukraine.”

“In Africa, Liberia has proven to be a great nation and a good friend. Ukraine will work with Liberia in several areas of cooperation for the betterment of our two countries, most especially in the areas of energy, agriculture, and heath.”

Also receiving letters of credence from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Cote d’Ivoire, Madam M’Brah Aya Georgette, President Weah said Liberia would continue work with its neighbor in advocating for world peace and security.

According to him, Liberia stands prepared to always uphold all bilateral agreements and to undertake initiatives that promote economic dividends for the two countries, including the areas of peace and security, mining, manufacturing, and agriculture.

The Liberian Chief Executive assured the Ambassador and the people of the West African state, Cote d’Ivoire, of his commitment to promote peace and make the borders of the two countries safe and secured.

He promised his and the Government’s fullest support to the ambassador to make her mission successful.

Madam Georgette thanked President Weah and Liberians for their friendly reception to Ivoirians and other nationals.

“It’s desirable to reinvigorate the relations of cooperation and friendship between Cote d’Ivoire and Liberia on the reactivation of the Ivorian-Liberian Joint Great Commission,” the Ambassador emphasized.

She said relations between the countries are excellent, and she looks forward to the implementation of various agreements between the countries.