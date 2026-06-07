The signing ceremony took place at the Mount Coffee Hydropower Complex shortly after President Boakai officially switched on the newly completed 20-megawatt solar photovoltaic power plant, a landmark achievement in Liberia’s efforts to expand access to clean and reliable energy.

The agreements cover three key initiatives: the Western Africa Regional Digital Integration Program (WARDIP 2), the Regional Emergency Solar Power Intervention Project (RESPITE) Additional Financing, and the Southeastern Corridor Road Asset Management Project (SECRAMP) Second Additional Financing.

Minister of Finance and Development Planning Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan signed on behalf of the Government of Liberia, while World Bank Country Manager Georgia Wallen signed on behalf of the World Bank, as President Boakai looked on.

President Boakai thanked the World Bank for its continued partnership and support toward Liberia’s development priorities, noting that the investments will contribute significantly to the country’s economic transformation and regional integration efforts.

Under the agreements, Liberia will receive US$50 million through WARDIP 2 to expand broadband access and digital connectivity; strengthen cybersecurity and digital governance; promote digital entrepreneurship and innovation; support e-commerce and digital payment systems; and advance the development of a single digital market in West Africa.

An additional US$57 million has been approved for the RESPITE Project to support the expansion of renewable energy infrastructure, including the enlargement of the Mount Coffee Solar Park from 20MWp to 30MWp, deployment of battery energy storage systems, and improvements to the national energy network.

The financing package also includes US$18 million in second additional financing for SECRAMP to facilitate the completion of ongoing works along the strategic 100-kilometer Ganta–Tappita corridor. The project is expected to improve road connectivity, reduce transportation costs, enhance trade and economic activities, and improve access to markets and essential social services for communities in southeastern Liberia.

The President noted that the three projects align with the Government’s ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development and represent strategic investments that will strengthen infrastructure, expand access to clean energy, accelerate digital transformation, and promote inclusive economic growth across the country.

The Liberian Chief Executive concluded by assuring that his government will continue working closely with its development partners to ensure the successful implementation of these projects for the benefit of all Liberians.