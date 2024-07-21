President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has made additional nominations and appointments in government affecting the Liberia Land Authority, and Boards of the William V. S. Tubman University, ArcelorMittal Liberia Limited, ArcelorMittal Holdings (Concessionaire) National Public Health Institute of Liberia, and Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA)

These appointments, where applicable, are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

The institutions and those nominated and appointed are:

I.) Liberia Land Authority

1. Ali Kaba, Commissioner, Land Policy&Planning

2. Mahmoud Solomon, Commissioner, Land Administration

3. Uriah Garsinii, Commissioner, Land Use&Management

II.) Board of Trustees William V. S. Tubman University

1. Hon. Conmany B. Wesseh, Chairman, Representative of the Visitor

2. Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah, Member Ex- Officio, Statutory Member

3. Hon. Francis S. Dopoh II, Statutory Member, House of Senate

4. Hon. P. Mike Jury, Statutory Member, House of Representatives

5. Mr. Patrick Nugba, Statutory Member, Representative of the Alumni Association of the University

6. Mr. Floyd Thomas, Statutory Member, Representative of the College of Technology

7. Mr. James Thompson, Statutory Member, Representative of the College of Education

8. Dr. Siedoh Freeman, Statutory Member, Representative of the College of Health Science

9. Dr. James Elliot, Member, Representative of the Public

10. Cavalla Rubber Corporation Plantation, Member, Representative of the Public

11. ArcelorMittal Holdings, Member, Representative of the Public

12. LibEnergy, Member, Representative of the Public

13. Golden Veroleum Liberia, Member, Representative of the Public

14. Dr. Olu Q. Menjay, President of the William V.S. Tubman University, Statutory Member

III.) Board of ArcelorMittal Liberia Limited

1. Minister of Finance&Development Planning, Statutory Member

2. Minister of Mines&Energy, Statutory Member

3. Minister of Justice, Statutory Member

4. Mr. Daniel Frank Gould, Sr., Representative of the Government of Liberia, Member

5. Madam Mary Dahn, Representative of the Government of Liberia, Member

IV.) Board of ArcelorMittal Holdings (Concessionaire)

1. Hon. Francis Korkpor, Representative of the Government of Liberia, Member

2. Madam Doris Wilson, Representative of the Government of Liberia, Member

V.) Board of National Public Health Institute of Liberia

1. Walter T. Gwenigale, Jr., Member



VI.) Board of Controlled Drugs and Substances at the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA)

1. Minister of Justice, Statutory Member

2. Minister of Internal Affairs, Statutory Member

3. Minister of Education, Statutory Member

4. Minister of Health, Statutory Member

5. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Statutory Member

6. Minister of Youth and sports, Statutory Member

7. Director of Pharmaceutical Services, Statutory Member

8. Director General of the Drug Enforcement Agency, Statutory Member

VII.) Board of Governors Central Bank of Liberia

1. George H. Gooding, member

2. Joseph F. Robertson, Jr., Member

3. Cllr. Ebenezer Z. Gibson. Member

President Boakai calls on those nominated and appointed to continue to demonstrate diligence, commitment, integrity, professionalism, and loyalty in service to country.