The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has sent a congratulatory message to His Majesty King Philippe, King of the Kingdom of Belgium on the occasion of Belgium’s National Day on July 21, 2025.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Boakai, on behalf of the Republic of Liberia and in his own name, extended warmest congratulations and best wishes to the Kingdom of Belgium as they commemorate their National Day.

The Liberian leader indicated that the occasion provides an opportunity to celebrate the enduring values of unity, democracy and prosperity that Belgium has long upheld.

He noted that his government cherishes the long-lasting bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations which is built on mutual respect and shared aspirations for peace, development and global solidarity.

President Boakai stressed that as the Belgian people mark this important day, Liberia joins in honoring their rich history, cultural heritage and remarkable achievements.

“May the future bring continued progress, united, and the well-being to your nation and people”, the Liberia President stated.

He then extended best wishes for His Majesty personal well-being, and for the people of Belgium sustained prosperity.