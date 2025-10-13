The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has warmly congratulated the Government and People of the Kingdom of Spain on the occasion marking the celebration of Spain’s National Day on October 12, 2025.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, in his message to His Majesty King Felipe VI, President Boakai, on behalf of the Government of Liberia, extended sincere congratulations to the Government and People of the Kingdom of Spain on the historic celebration of that country’s National Day.

The Liberian leader celebrated the longstanding diplomatic ties of friendship subsisting between the two nations. President Boakai stated that Spain has consistently supported Liberia’s development agenda in the areas of poverty reduction, women empowerment, health and rural development. He expressed his desire that the bilateral relation will continue to grow from strength to strength for the benefit of the two nations.

President Boakai then prayed for the best wished for His Majesty King Felipe VI personal well-being and the Royal family, and for the People of Spain, continue peace and prosperity.