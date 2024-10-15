The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has by Proclamation declared Tuesday, October 15, 2024 as “World Rural Women’s Day”, to be observed throughout the Republic as a Working Holiday. According to a Foreign Ministry release, the day is in recognition of the role of World Rural Women in agriculture, food production, and as active actors in human development. The women of Liberia will join their counterparts in the celebration of the day under the Global theme: “Rural Women Cultivating Good Food for All” and the national theme: “Empowering Rural Women through Agriculture to Provide Nutrition for All.”

The Presidential Proclamation added that this year event will be celebrated in Sanniquellie City, Nimba County, Republic of Liberia. At the United Nations Women Conference held in Beijing, China in September 1995, the 15th day of October of each year was proclaimed and set aside to be observed as World Rural Women’s Day. The Proclamation also added that rural women make up more that quarter of the world’s population, contributing, to the well-being of their families as well as the development processes that are key to socio-economic progress.

Despite the important role that rural women play both in agriculture and food production, they need to be encourage for their unflinching efforts in every sector of society for onward progress. The Proclamation calls upon all agencies of government and international organizations concerned to join the Ministry of Gender. Children and Social Protection to organize and execute appropriate programs befitting the day.