His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia, has by Proclamation declared Tuesday, February 11, 2025, as “Armed Forces Day,” and to be celebrated throughout the Republic as a National Holiday. The Proclamation further directs all military and paramilitary organizations within the Republic to organize and execute appropriate programs including parades and other ceremonies in recognition of the Day. According to a Foreign Ministry release, this year marks the 68th anniversary of the Armed Forces Day and will be celebrated at the Barclay Training Center (BTC) under the theme: “Sustaining Peace and Security through Stakeholders’ Engagement: The Role of the Armed Forces of Liberia.”

According to the Proclamation, special attention and honor will be given to the veterans of the AFL and the Coast Guard who have seen active and experienced actual service therein and have upheld the tenets of democracy and human rights during services. The release further orders all Government offices, public and business houses to be closed on that day. The Proclamation is in consonance with an Act of National Legislature of the Republic of Liberia, declaring the 11th day of February of each year as Armed Forces Day to be observed as a National Holiday. The proclamation stresses that the Armed Forces Day celebration is also in recognition of the vital role the Armed Forces of Liberia plays in defending and protecting Liberia’s Territorial integrity and its people from foreign aggression and upholding the social and Political Liberty of the people of Liberia as enshrined in the constitution of the Republic of Liberia.

"With the passage of the National Defense Act of 2008, the Armed Forces of Liberia remain steadfast in supporting the foundation for long-term security and economic development in Liberia, as well as fostering regional peace through peacekeeping missions for the consolidation of enhancing and strengthening democracy throughout the region ", the Presidential Proclamation declares. The Proclamation stresses that with the view to inculcate a sense of loyalty and patriotism in the citizens of the Nation, as well as to recognize the immense and sacrificial services rendered by the gallant men and women of the Armed Forces of Liberia for the protection of a free and democratic State, the government of the Republic of Liberia found it necessary to recognize the talents, services, patriotism, loyalty and gallantry for the upkeep of this Noble Heritage by those men and women who are now memorialized through the establishment of the Department of Veterans Affairs, as ordered by the Act of the National Legislature of Liberia of 22nd July 2008.