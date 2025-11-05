The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has by Proclamation declared Thursday, November 6, 2025, as National Thanksgiving Day and it is to be observed throughout the Republic as a national holiday.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the proclamation calls on Liberians and foreign residents, Priests, Imams, Bishops, Pastors, Clergies, and religious organizations to gather in their various places of Worship, and offer praise to the Almighty God so that He may continuously protect us as a people and a nation.

The proclamation is in consonance with an Act of National Legislation enacted in 1883 declaring the First Thursday in the Month of November of each year as a National Thanksgiving Day.

The Presidential proclamation stated that it is befitting that a day be set aside for the Nation and its people to give thanks and adoration to the Lord for His dispensation of grace, mercy, and providence, as well as the perseverance of lives.

The Proclamation recounted that the people of the Republic of Liberia have always given thanks and praises to the Almighty God for His tender mercies and manifold blessings bestowed upon them and the Nation, especially for continuous protection in time of peace, disaster and natural phenomena over the years.