The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has by proclamation declared Friday, October 11, 2024, as “International Day of the Girl Child,” to be observed throughout the Republic as Working Holiday. The Proclamation is in accordance with the United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution No. 66/170 declaring the 11th of October each year to be observed as the International Day of the Girl Child, in recognition of girls’ rights and unique challenges they faced around the world, and in the acknowledgment of the importance of empowerment and investment in girls, which are critical for the eradication of poverty and breaking the circle of discrimination and violence. According to a Foreign Ministry release, the event will be celebrated under the global theme: “Girls Vision for a future”, while the Day will be observed under the national theme “Empowering Every Girl in Liberia, for a Better Future”.

And calls on all International organizations, UNICEF, Plan Liberia, Ministries, and agencies concerned to join the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection in implementing appropriate programs befitting the occasion. The release further states that the global community continues to make significant progress in improving the livelihood of girls through quality elementary, secondary, and higher education, avoiding child marriage, receiving information and services related to puberty and productive health, as well as admonishing them to be cautious about premature pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases, and all forms of sexual gender-based violence (SGBV).

The Proclamation also added that the 11th of October each year has been set aside to provide young women and girls the platform to amplify their voices and collectively stand-up for their rights by calling on stakeholders to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights while at the same time, identifying challenges girls face and addressing their needs. It further indicates that it is in this light that the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection in collaboration with partners and stakeholders will be celebrating this year’s International Day of the Girl.