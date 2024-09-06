The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has sent a message of congratulations to the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Brazil on the occasion commemorating the 202th independence Anniversary of that Country on Saturday, September 7, 2024. The Federal Republic of Brazil gained its Independence on September 7th 1822, from Portugal after a Treaty was signed constituting Brazil’s Independence Day.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Joseph N. Boakai, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, and in his own name, said that it gives him immense pleasure to extend heartfelt felicitations and best wishes to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the government and people of Brazil on the auspicious occasion of the 202 Independence Anniversary.

“As you celebrate this milestone, you can be assured of the appreciation of the people of the Republic of Liberia for the historic bonds of cooperation and friendship subsisting between our two countries and peoples, will be increasing enhanced.” President Boakai then prayed that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will continue to be endowed with wisdom, good health and happiness, as he leads the people of Brazil to a prosperous future.