The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has sent two separate messages of congratulations to the President of Sierra Leone and the King of the Kingdom of Netherlands on the occasions marking those nations’ Independence and National Day Anniversaries, respectively. Coincidentally, these great nations celebrate this very important Day on Sunday, April 27, 2025. According to the Foreign Ministry release, President Boakai has on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Liberia and in his own name, extended heartfelt felicitations to His Excellency Mr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, on the momentous occasion commemorating the 64th Independence Anniversary of that sisterly country, the Republic of Sierra Leone.

The Liberian leader stressed that as the two nations continue to collaborate in advancing the principles of the Mano River Union (MRU), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union (AU), and the United Nations (UN) which are dedicated to fostering peace, security, and cooperation among all nations, he is confident that the aspirations of Sierra Leone will be realized. “May the strong and historic ties between Liberia and Sierra Leone continue to grow for the mutual benefit of our two nations and peoples”, President Boakai stated. To His Majesty Willem-Alexander, King of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, President Boakai extended warm congratulations and best wishes to the people of the Kingdom of the Netherlands on the occasion of that great country National Day on behalf of the Government and People of Liberia.

President Boakai stated that this landmark day does not only mark the rich heritage and resilience of the Dutch people but also serves as a moment to reflect on the strong and enduring bonds between the two nations. He added that Liberia and the Netherlands have share a historically significant relationship that is rooted in shared values of diplomacy, economic cooperation, and mutual respect. The Foreign Ministry release further stated that the Liberian leader recognized and applauded the Netherlands’ forward-thinking approach, particularly at this critical juncture in the geopolitical relations. President Boakai added that Liberia is especially grateful for the ongoing partnership in areas such as trade, human rights, and sustainable development. He furthered that as the nations continue to build on their shared history, his Government look forward to deepening the collaboration in the spirit of equality, solidarity and mutual progress.