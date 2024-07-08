President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has named Ambassador Emmet Kennedy as Chief of Protocol of the Executive Mansion. Ambassador Kennedy comes highly recommended with many years of experience.
Meanwhile, Ms. Winifred Mardia Deshield has been named Deputy Chief of Protocol of the Executive Mansion.
These appointments take immediate effect.
President Boakai calls on all those appointed to continue to demonstrate diligence, commitment, integrity, professionalism, and loyalty in service to country.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion.