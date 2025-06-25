The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with UN Women Liberia, proudly commemorated International Women in Diplomacy Day at the historic Cecil C. Dennis Jr. Auditorium, bringing together a broad spectrum of stakeholders to celebrate the achievements and contributions of women in diplomacy and foreign service. This year’s observance was held under Liberia’s national theme, “Accelerate Action,” underscoring the urgent need to fast-track efforts toward achieving gender equality and empowering women globally. The event provided a platform to honor trailblazing women, reflect on progress, and renew commitments to advancing women’s roles in international relations and decision-making spaces. In a message delivered on behalf of H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Minister Cllr. Deweh E. Gray paid tribute to iconic Liberian women who have shaped the nation’s diplomatic and governance landscape. Among those honored were Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa’s first democratically elected female president; Angie Brooks Randolph, the first African woman to preside over the United Nations General Assembly; and Nobel Peace Laureate Madam Leymah R. Gbowee, all recognized as pioneers and beacons of peace, leadership, and gender inclusion.

Cllr. Gray highlighted key national initiatives aimed at enhancing women’s participation in diplomacy and peacebuilding, including the National Action Plan on Women, Peace, and Security, aligned with UN Security Council Resolution 1325. She emphasized that Liberian women are not only contributors to peace processes but are increasingly leading them affirming the country's growing commitment to gender-responsive governance. She reflected on Liberia’s historic role as a champion of African sovereignty and global diplomacy, recalling the country's early establishment of diplomatic relations with major powers as part of its longstanding advocacy for African self-determination. “Liberia has always been a symbol of hope and agency on the international stage,” she noted, urging continued leadership by women in diplomacy to shape a more inclusive and equitable world.

The Deputy Minister challenged women across all sectors to unite across borders, cultures, and professions to create a future where women can dream, achieve, and lead. She called for collective action to advance gender-sensitive policies and to mentor and support emerging generations of women leaders. The event featured a high-level panel discussion under the theme, “From Resolution to Reality,” during which seasoned diplomats and emerging professionals shared their personal journeys, experiences, challenges, and successes in diplomatic service. The dialogue offered valuable insights into translating international commitments on gender equality into tangible outcomes. The celebration drew participants from across the Liberian government, civil society, academia, diplomatic missions, and international development partners demonstrating strong, multi-sectoral support for advancing the role of women in diplomacy. As Liberia continues to build on its legacy of women’s leadership, the 2025 International Women in Diplomacy celebration served as a resounding reminder of the nation’s unwavering commitment to gender equality, empowerment, and inclusive global governance.