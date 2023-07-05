His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah has appointed Eddie Levi Williams as Superintendent of Grand Bassa County pending Confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate.

The Liberian Chief Executive made the appointment on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Mr. Williams previously served as Assistant Superintendent of the County for decades.

Also appointed on Tuesday were Emmanuel Surprise Whea, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Victor Joe, Assistant Minister for International Cooperation and Economic Affairs (Ministry of Foreign Affairs).

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate.

Meanwhile, President Weah has appointed Dr. Erasmus P. Siklih as President of Grand Kru Technical College.

Also named at the helm of the Technical College are Rev. Technesco P. Brohdonyen and T. Dan Jah-Bestman vice presidents for Academic Affairs and Administration, respectively.