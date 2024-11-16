On November 14th, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, attended the event of “Supporting Monrovia Public School” and delivered a speech in the presence of Hon. John-Charuk S. Siafa,the Mayor of Monrovia, Hon. James A.S. Momoh, the Superintendent of Monrovia Consolidated School System, among others.
Yin said, the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS), which is responsible for all 25 public schools in the capital city of Monrovia, is very important. We hope that this support will encourage the children to study hard, help mobilize more resources to support schools, and promote China-Liberia educational cooperation and people-to-people exchanges in support of the ARREST agenda.
Hon. Siafa and Hon. James thanked the Chinese side for supporting the cause of education in Liberia, and said education is one of the key areas of the ARREST Agenda. They will continue to work closely with China, strengthen exchanges, make good use of the supplies and spare no effort to create a better environment for students and teachers.