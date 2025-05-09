On May 7th, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia attended the Official Launch of the Government Town Hall Initiative. H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Jerolinmek Matthew Piah, Minister of Information,Culture Affairs&Tourism, Hon. Augustine K. Ngafuan, Minister of Finance&Development Planning, and envoys of some countries to Liberia attended the event.
Yin stated that the Liberian government has made important achievements in promoting the AAID agenda, and wished that this initiative would further deepen the process of democracy and rule of law in Liberia. China firmly practices the whole-process people's democracy and is willing to strengthen exchanges and learn from each other in relevant fields with Liberia.
The Liberian officials stated that the government will improve transparency and accountability in government affairs, strive to serve the public, and hope that the public will actively engage with the government. The government is willing to promote efficient, inclusive, and sustainable development through dialogue with the public.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Liberia.