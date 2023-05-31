Lexar, a leading global brand in memory and storage solutions, has announced the launch of its state-of-the-art photography, videography, and gaming portfolio at GITEX Africa 2023 (https://GITEXAfrica.com/). The largest technology event in the African continent presents a unique opportunity for Lexar to showcase a variety of award-winning memory and storage solutions, including DRAM, internal SSDs, portable gaming SSDs, in addition to microSD™ cards to keep up with the increasing growth in the mobile category.

The African tech ecosystem is one of the fastest growing in the world, and Gitex Africa 2023 presents an ideal industry platform that brings together over 5,000 attendees from around the world to Africa’s technology hub, Morocco. Lexar aims to connect with key stakeholders, major distributors, resellers, tech-savvy gamers, digital content creators and technology enthusiasts representing Morocco and Africa’s digital ecosystem. The event is scheduled to run until June 2nd, 2023 in Marrakech. Lexar will be exhibiting at their stand on Central Aisle, Booth 4C-35.

“Lexar's participation in GITEX Africa 2023 is a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation, and a strategic step towards playing a crucial role in enhancing Morocco’s digital economy and enabling the young tech community in Africa at large,” said Fissal Oubida, General Manager – Middle East, Africa, CIS and Indian subcontinent, Lexar. “The efforts taken by the Moroccan leadership have helped position the country as a hub for future technological innovations that are geared to meet the growing demands of Africa’s digital urban community. We are committed to meeting the evolving needs of a dynamic technology eco-system in Morocco, and Gitex Africa provides us with an ideal platform to network with key stakeholders, potential partners and customers from across the African continent.”

Lexar’s award-winning product portfolio has a proven track record of allowing content creators to capture for longer, while offering blazing transfer speeds to accelerate workflows. The products are designed to enable photography and videography professionals and enthusiasts get their best shot, while allowing gamers to play at their peak without worrying about load times, stuttering graphics, or game lag.

“We look forward to establishing long-term alliances and commitments at Gitex Africa 2023. Lexar is geared towards providing the best innovative technologies and solutions to help our consumers access, protect, and store their most valuable digital data. Our participation at Gitex Africa will go a long way in our efforts to bolster our brand visibility across our target segments, provide support to our customer base, while also connecting with potential partners and clients,” concluded Adil Bouamar, Senior Sales Manager North Africa, Lexar.

Lexar’s extensive photography, videography, and gaming portfolio launched at GITEX Africa 2023, include:

Lexar® Professional CFexpress™ Type B Card SILVER Series: The Lexar® Professional CFexpressTM Type B Card SILVER Series is designed to leverage the capabilities of next-level cinema cameras and high-resolution DSLRs, allowing you to capture high-quality images and 8K video. It also features high-speed performance of up to 1750MB/s read, and 1300MB/s write. This card is backwards-compatible with select XQD® cameras for added versatility, enabling existing devices with next-generation performance.

Lexar® Professional CFexpressTM Type B / SDTM USB 3.2 Gen 2 Reader:

The Professional CFexpressTM Type B / SDTM USB 3.2 Gen 2 Reader lets you use one port to offload from two slots—one for CFexpress cards and one for SD cards at the same time. Transfer speeds up to 10Gbps allow you to quickly offload high-res images and 8K RAW videos with ease, and the product design leverages USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds which will fast-track your workflow too.

Lexar® ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory:

The Lexar® ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory allows hardcore gamers and PC enthusiasts to experience superior performance with next-gen DDR5. Featuring a premium aluminum heat spreader, game in style and keep your system cool for ultra-fast performance, stability and reliability.

Lexar® NM790 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe SSD:

Perfect for Work and Play: Designed for hardcore gamers, professionals, and content creators, the Lexar® NM790 SSD has the performance you need to accelerate your game and keep up with your creative endeavours.

Compatible with PlayStation 5: Designed to be the perfect partner, the Lexar® NM790 SSD is compatible with laptops, desktop computers, and the PS5.

Lexar® JumpDrive® Dual Drive D400 USB 3.1 Type-C:

The Lexar® JumpDrive® Dual Drive D400 USB 3.1 Type-CTM is a 2-in-1 flash drive that allows you to seamlessly transfer content between your USB Type-CTM and Type-A devices. Featuring a stylish metal casing and swivel design for added protection, this drive is as tough as it is fast with transfer speeds up to 130MB/s.

