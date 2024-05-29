Lexar (www.Lexar.com), a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is excited to bring the world’s fastest memory solutions to this year’s Gitex Africa 2024, the continent’s largest and most influential tech and start-up event, taking place from 29-31 May, in Marrakech, Morocco. Morocco is regarded as the gateway for technological transformation in Africa, making Lexar’s product line up highly relevant to a diverse target audience including photographers, videographers and gamers. Lexar is currently the only memory solutions provider to offer massive storage capacities with blazing data transfer speeds, which professional photographers, videographers and gamers rely on while they capture images, record videos or play games.

Fissal Oubida, General Manager – Middle East, Africa, CIS and India, Lexar, said, “From a memory solutions market perspective, Morocco is ripe for disruption driven by a dynamic and tech-savvy population that is embracing latest technological innovations across sectors. Given this backdrop, Lexar is eagerly looking forward to the excellent platform that GITEX Africa presents for us to showcase some of our latest memory products that offer the perfect combination of high speed and massive capacities. Whether it’s to store photos, videos, music or important files and other data, we have products that address all these needs while being compatible with laptops, desktop computers, smartphones or tablets.”

“Gaming in particular is a segment Lexar is looking to tap into given its immense potential in Morocco and beyond. Young Moroccan consumers have begun to recognize the importance of reliable hardware that will also allow them to upgrade as the need arises, and portable data storage products are a vital part of this mix. As an industry, it is therefore equally important that we continue to innovate and address emerging market requirements,” added Oubida.

During Gitex Africa 2024 Lexar will be showcasing the world’s fastest memory solutions with massive capacities, including the CFexpress Type A card and its latest high-performance gaming DRAM. It will also display its blazing-fast gaming DRAM, ARES RGB DDR5, which clocks in at 8400MT/s and with timing as low as CL40.

Complete product showcase at GITEX Africa 2024:

The SL500 P ortable SSD - powered by Silicon Motion Technology; portable SSD controllers, with speeds up to 2000MB/s read and 1800MB/s write. Its sleek aluminum design offers easy portability, while its wide compatibility makes it suitable for mobile devices, laptops, cameras, Xbox, PlayStation, and more. It especially supports 4K 60FPS ProRes Apple Log video recording on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

- powered by Silicon Motion Technology; portable SSD controllers, with speeds up to 2000MB/s read and 1800MB/s write. Its sleek aluminum design offers easy portability, while its wide compatibility makes it suitable for mobile devices, laptops, cameras, Xbox, PlayStation, and more. It especially supports 4K 60FPS ProRes Apple Log video recording on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Most notably from a gamer’s perspective, Lexar has unveiled the P rofessional NM1090 M.2 PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSD with Heatsink . It is a solid-state drive featuring PCIe Gen 5 performance with maximum read speeds of 12,000MB/s and maximum write speeds of 11,000MB/s. This makes it nearly twice as fast as PCIe Gen 4.

. It is a solid-state drive featuring PCIe Gen 5 performance with maximum read speeds of 12,000MB/s and maximum write speeds of 11,000MB/s. This makes it nearly twice as fast as PCIe Gen 4. Also on the gaming side, Lexar is also showcasing its blazing-fast gaming DRAM, Lexar's new A RES RGB DDR5 memory kits, offering speeds up to 8400MHz, making them amongst the fastest available currently.

memory kits, offering speeds up to 8400MHz, making them amongst the fastest available currently. Professional CFexpress 4.0 Type B Card DIAMOND Series which leverages the latest PCIe Gen 4 for powerful performance and accelerated post-production efficiencies that professionals demand - a blistering-fast max. read speed of 3600MB/s and max. write of 3300MB/s.1

which leverages the latest PCIe Gen 4 for powerful performance and accelerated post-production efficiencies that professionals demand - a blistering-fast max. read speed of 3600MB/s and max. write of 3300MB/s.1 For Type-A gear users, Lexar will display the Professional CFexpress 4.0 Type A Card GOLD Series. It also utilizes PCIe Gen 4 technology and is the world’s fastest CFexpress Type A card with max. read speeds of 1800MB/s and max. write speeds of 1650MB/s.

It also utilizes PCIe Gen 4 technology and is the world’s fastest CFexpress Type A card with max. read speeds of 1800MB/s and max. write speeds of 1650MB/s. The Professional GOLD microSD UHS-II Card - recommended by GoPro for use with their action cameras, it delivers max. read speeds of 280MB/s and max. write speeds of 180MB/s and comes in capacities up to 256GB.

GITEX Africa, now in its second edition, comes under the Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco. GITEX Africa is organised under the authority of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform and hosted by the Digital Development Agency (ADD).

