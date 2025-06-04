Yinka Adelodun, Executive Director of the Gas and Power Division at Levene Energy Holdings, will speak at this year’s edition of African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies, highlighting Nigeria’s evolving energy landscape and the role of integrated private sector players in advancing energy security and sustainability.

Adelodun’s participation reflects Levene Energy’s pivotal role in driving Nigeria’s energy diversification, particularly across the gas and renewables sectors. With over 80 million Nigerians still lacking access to electricity and proven natural gas reserves of 210 trillion cubic feet, the company is helping to harness domestic resources to support industrialization, power generation and inclusive energy access.

At AEW: Invest in African Energies, Adelodun will contribute to strategic discussions and project showcases, spotlighting key investment and partnership opportunities within Nigeria’s energy value chain. In the gas sector, Levene Energy is expanding midstream infrastructure through its subsidiaries. The company holds franchise licenses from the Nigeria Gas Marketing Company Limited for gas distribution in the Ibeju-Lekki and Badagry-Seme areas. Through its subsidiary Aegon Distribution Limited, Levene is also constructing pipelines for NNPC Gas Marketing, supporting the transportation of low-carbon gas as a substitute for diesel and addressing growing domestic demand.

In the oil sector, the company is strengthening sustainability through She-Val Engineering, which provides emission reduction services for upstream projects. Levene Energy also owns two bitumen exploration and production assets in Ogun State, enhancing its vertically integrated model spanning upstream, midstream, and downstream operations.

Levene Energy is further contributing to Nigeria’s renewable energy ambitions through its partnership with the Rural Electrification Agency, focused on implementing rural generation projects and manufacturing solar PV systems in Ikotun. Coming into AEW 2025, Levene Energy is well-positioned to present its multi-sector investment portfolio and engage with partners to scale up energy solutions across Nigeria and beyond.

“Levene Energy is a strong example of how African companies can drive expertise and service delivery across the entire energy value chain. The company’s 10-year footprint in Nigeria demonstrates the transformative impact of integrating oil, gas and renewable resources to achieve sustainable development,” said Oré Onagbesan, Program Director for AEW 2025.

About AEW: Invest in African Energies:

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.