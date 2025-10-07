The latest issue of Mining Review Africa is now available — and it’s one you won’t want to miss. This edition shines a light on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in Africa’s mining sector, showcasing the companies and organisations driving transformation across the industry.

Issue 5 also dives deep into Front End Engineering Design (FEED) and minerals processing, revealing how leading companies are engineering smarter, more sustainable mining operations across the continent.

Inside your FREE digimag (https://apo-opa.co/4nMEWMk):

Weir: Providing FEED solutions that shape the future of mining

Weir demonstrates how its advanced FEED solutions are revolutionising minerals processing, helping miners cut energy and water use while improving plant efficiency. With over 150 years of engineering expertise, Weir is helping mines in Africa design sustainable, high-performance plants from the ground up — integrating smart technologies such as NEXT Intelligent Solutions and AI-driven predictive maintenance.

MIASA: Collaboration key to regional mining growth

The Mining Industry Association of Southern Africa (MIASA) is championing regional cooperation to unlock Africa’s mineral wealth. Executive Secretary Vusi Mabena outlines how collaboration among SADC nations is vital for building a sustainable mining value chain and ensuring critical minerals benefit the continent first.

Angola: Brimming with potential

Angola’s mining sector is expanding beyond oil and diamonds. Experts from SRK Consulting discuss new opportunities in copper, iron ore, and rare earth elements, as well as the infrastructure projects — including the Lobito Corridor — that are positioning Angola as a rising mining hub in Africa.

Armco: Supplying tunnelling solutions to a satisfied mining clientele

From decline tunnels to drainage systems, Armco’s MP200 structures continue to dominate Africa’s mining landscape. Backed by decades of expertise, the company’s Horseshoe Arch design is helping mines improve safety and efficiency in challenging environments.

Invincible Valves: Tackling Africa’s mining projects with ease

Invincible Valves remains a trusted partner to Africa’s mining operations, delivering durable, high-quality valve solutions tailored to meet the continent’s demanding mining conditions.

Equal Opportunity: Reshaping one of Africa’s most vital industries

This DEI feature explores how mining companies are working to ensure fair representation and create opportunities for women, people with disabilities, and previously disadvantaged groups.

Cementation Africa: Safety first: Effective FEED drives Zero Harm

Cementation Africa shares insights on how FEED integration enhances safety and operational performance, proving that sustainable design is central to achieving the industry’s Zero Harm goals.

Discover these stories and more in Mining Review Africa’s Issue 5 (2025) — your essential guide to Africa’s mining innovation, growth, and transformation.

Download your free copy here (https://apo-opa.co/4nMEWMk)