The 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on Ghanaians to unite, reflect and appreciate the sacrifice of Jesus Christ to humanity and the values he embodies on the occasion of Easter.

The season marking the momentous event on the Christian calendar, the Second Gentleman of the land urged Ghanaians to appreciate the mercy, love and selflessness of Jesus Christ.

“Today marks the beginning of a momentous event on the Christian calendar, Easter.

This occasion brings to us a time to unite, reflect on, and appreciate the sacrifice of Jesus Christ to humanity and the values he embodies. That of mercy, love, and selflessness.

Samira and I extend our fervent greetings this Easter to all Christians.

May the celebrations leave us with fond memories, good cheer, and glad tidings” his message reads.

Christians all over the world are celebrating Easter which marks the sacrifice Jesus Christ made for humanity by dying on the cross to save humanity from sin.