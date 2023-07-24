The Government of the Kingdom of Lesotho and the Orange – Senqu River Commission (ORASECOM) signed an agreement for the Hosting of the Project Management Office (PMO) in Lesotho at the event held in Maseru on Monday.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Mr. Lejone Mpotjoane said the formal ties of November 2000 between the Governments of Lesotho, Botswana, South Africa, and Namibia integrated the principles of water resource management of the Orange-Senqu River Basin under the umbrella of ORASECOM, saying these ties are also an affirmation of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Revised Protocol on Shared Watercourses.

He noted that even though the Secretariat`s Seat is in Centurion in the Republic of South Africa and has already been granted the immunities and privileges under the Diplomatic Immunities and Privileges Act No. 37 of 2001 of South Africa, the Government of Lesotho is pleased to extend similar immunities and privileges to host the PMO under the Secretariat of the ORASECOM.

He expressed hope that this PMO is not only for the establishment of the Framework for the Study on the provision of water to Botswana from Lesotho highlands but also constitutes a step in the development of sustainable renewable water projects for the benefit of Basotho and those on the Senqu River Basin.

He stressed that this signed Agreement does not only provide the PMO with the legal personality to enter into International Agreements but also provides for the juridical capacity to acquire and institute legal proceedings, dispose of immovable and movable property in accordance with the laws of Lesotho or under such arrangements as may be agreed upon.

“It should be noted that the privileges and immunities are accorded to the PMO and as such are not for the personal benefit of individuals or representatives in the office, however, these privileges will safeguard the independence of the exercise of the representatives’ functions in connection with the PMO`s projects,” he added.

He, therefore, urged stakeholders to work concretely to ensure that the PMO`s mandate is geared towards job creation, fighting against poverty and gives more prominence to sustainable renewable projects for the four state parties under the ORASECOM Agreement.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Orange – Senqu River, Mr. Thamae Lenka said the journey of the corporation of water began in Lesotho when SADC established a dedicated committee where Lesotho coordinated the committee, saying Senqu River is the implementation of the Signing.

Mr. Lenka expressed gratitude to the government of Lesotho, saying this milestone will benefit all member states in the long run.

Therefore, he urged Basotho to study Water-related courses to be the maximum beneficiary of this project.

The agreement between Lesotho and South Africa for managing the Orange-Senqu River is crucial for maintaining a sustainable water supply and ensuring equitable sharing of water resources between the two countries.