The Minister of Health has urged the Tšehlanyane community to allow girls aged nine to 14 years to receive Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPVV).

Mr. Selibe Mochoboaroane said this during his visit at St. Denis Tšehlanyane in Leribe on Thursday.

He said he received reports that some parents are reluctant to allow children to be vaccinated due to different beliefs.

He elaborated that it is sad as in future when the parents will be no more, children might be diagnosed with cancer, yet it could have been prevented in time.

Mr. Mochoboaroane noted that according to the 2022 January to December report, 616 people were diagnosed with cancer, saying of this number, 300 were cervical cancer cases.

The Minister stressed that when detected early, cancer is treatable but if it is diagnosed late the person might die.

He said he has received reports indicating that Village Health Workers are doing well in the HPV vaccination campaign.

He therefore promised that they will get their monthly salaries after April this year.

Speaking at the same occasion, the District Medical Officer (DMO), Dr Pusetso Topo said his office received reports that there are girls who have not been vaccinated in the area of Tšehlanyane hence the visit.

He stated that the main purpose of the visit was to vaccinate the girls to prevent cervical cancer during this early stage.

In December 2023, the Child Health Officer in Leribe, Mrs. Likonelo Shea said mobilisation sessions were held at the centres mostly affected; thus, Seshote, St. Denis, Motebang Hospital, Maputsoe Filter Clinic, Little Flower and Pontmain catchment areas.