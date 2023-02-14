Lesotho joined the world in commemoration of World Radio Day under the theme ‘Radio Catalyst For People’s Lives’ at the event held in Maseru on Monday.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Information, Communication, Science, Technology and Innovation (MICSTI), Ms. Nthati Moorosi said the commemoration comes at an opportune time, saying radio is acknowledged across the world as a medium of information exchange.

Ms. Moorosi remarked that radio like other media platforms provides three traditional functions thus information provision, education and entertainment, adding that its other crucial functions include persuading citizens to make informed decisions about their lives.

She stressed that through the information provision, radio enlightens citizens about national issues, bringing policy and economic development issues to society’s attention for their interpretation, analysis, and digestion so that they can make informed decisions.

The agenda-setting role of radio cannot be overemphasized as it puts issues into the public domain by order of their importance, hence influencing society to pay a high premium on some issues, not others.

Ms. Moorosi congratulated MISA for organizing this event thus celebrating the importance of radio.

Also Speaking, UNESCO Acting Secretary General, Ms. Mabataung Seala said UNESCO supports different sectors including Communication, saying they work together with relevant ministries.

She urged all the stakeholders to work collaboratively to grow their industry, saying radio is easily accessible and a widespread media.

The Chairperson of Media Institute of Southern Africa Lesotho, Mr. Lekhetho Ntsukunyane said the first radio station (Radio Lesotho) was established in 1964 and later in 1988 the government issued more licenses and Peoples Choice FM and Moafrica FM were established.

He noted that Lesotho Communication Authority issued more than 27 licenses but fewer radio stations are operating, therefore, appealed to the license owners to operate radio stations.

The commemoration was also done in dialogue discussions where radio veterans shared knowledge to the young radio personalities and discussed factors affecting radio and solutions.