Lesotho assumed the chairmanship of the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) on July 15, 2023, the position she took over from Eswatini.

This was revealed at Thursday’s Press coverage held at the State House in Maseru.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Dr Retšelisitsoe Matlanyane said this is a gratifying moment for the country to assume the SACU Chairmanship, saying she will be serving SACU member states.

Dr Matlanyane said this is an opportunity for the country to contribute towards SACU development, adding that this will benefit not only Basotho but also citizens of SACU members.

On the same note, the Minister of Finance from Eswatini, Mr. Neal Rijkenbery said he was here to officially handover the chairmanship position of SACU to Lesotho as Eswatini was the predecessor.

Mr. Rijkenbery said this means that the Prime Minister, Mr. Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane will be the Chairman of the Summit, the Minister of Finance and Development Planning is the Chairperson of the Council while the Principal Secretary is the Chairperson of the Commission.

He said they have briefed Lesotho about the process they have made regarding the mandate of SACU so that the country taking the chairmanship of SACU can have a full understanding.

He said Eswatini enjoyed the chairmanship and had a wonderful SACU year, saying SACU looks at how it can be more impactful from the development point of view and what they can bring to develop SACU members.

Lesotho effectively assumed the Chairmanship of the SACU Summit, Council of Ministers and Commission from July 15, 2023 to July 14, 2024.