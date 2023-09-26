High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria


On September 19, 2023, Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, laid the foundation stone for the Kilwa Masoko Fishing Port Project and distributed 160 state-of-the-art boats to dedicated Tanzania fishermen and seaweed farmers in the region.

The Kilwa Masoko Fishing Port project is set to drive forward Tanzania's blue economy agenda and the construction of the fishing port is expected to create over 30,000 jobs.

