The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), in partnership with CORAF and the Alliance Bioversity International and CIAT, have officially launched the Regional Plan for Preparedness and Response to Pest and Disease Epidemics in West and Central Africa. This strategic initiative, launched during the 9th ordinary session of the West African and Sahel Seed and Plant Committee (CRSPAOS), aims to strengthen agricultural resilience in the region by anticipating and swiftly responding to disease and pest outbreaks that affect plants and animals across West and Central Africa.

The development of this regional plan was made possible with the support of the AICCRA project (Accelerating the Impact of CGIAR Climate Research for Africa), led by the Alliance Bioversity International and CIAT, in collaboration with CORAF, the Permanent Interstate Committee for Drought Control in the Sahel (CILSS), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the Regional Pole of Applied Research for the Development of Agricultural Systems in Central Africa (PRASAC), and the WAVE Center of Excellence (CRE WAVE).

“This plan is the outcome of collaborative efforts by regional and international stakeholders, working together to tackle health and climate challenges. Through this initiative, ECOWAS reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding agricultural systems and ensuring that threats from pests and diseases are addressed promptly and efficiently,” stated Mrs. Massandjé Toure-Litse, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture at ECOWAS.

The plan’s development involved consultations and workshops aimed at anticipating the impacts of climate change on agriculture. The process began with a workshop in April 2022 in Saly, Senegal, followed by a training of trainers session in Dakar in October 2022. A Community of Practice (CoP) was then created to develop a roadmap, which contributed to drafting the initial version of the plan with input from regional experts in plant protection and animal health. In June 2023, regional consultations with crop protection and animal health specialists helped to finalize and validate the plan, with support from ECOWAS, FAO, UEMOA, CILSS, and PRASAC.

“The creation of this regional preparedness and response plan for pest and disease epidemics marks a major step forward in building resilience in agricultural systems in West and Central Africa in the face of climate and health crises. By bringing together key actors and enhancing local capacities through forward-looking analysis, we are laying the groundwork for better anticipation and more effective responses to future threats,” said Dr. Moumini Savadogo, Executive Director of CORAF.

The regional launch aims to disseminate the plan among stakeholders, promote coordinated adoption across West and Central Africa, and establish a monitoring committee for effective implementation.

“This plan enables us to move beyond merely reacting to agricultural crises and climate change. It is a strategic tool that promotes a proactive approach focused on prevention and regional coordination. By pooling our expertise and aligning our actions, we can ensure the effective and sustainable implementation of this plan throughout West and Central Africa,” emphasized Dr. Robert Zougmoré, AICCRA Program Director and Climate Action Coordinator for West and Central Africa at the Alliance Bioversity International and CIAT.